Jerry Totten tries to be optimistic.
Totten is president of the Boyd County Little League baseball and softball program. He's watched half the northeastern Kentucky Little League baseball and softball programs cancel their summer programs because they cannot properly meet state guidelines for social distancing, sanitation and other COVID-19-related measures.
“We're still talking about it,” Totten said. “We haven't canceled yet; that doesn't mean we won't.”
Tracking the vicissitudes of playing baseball in 2020 has been trickier and more unpleasant than hitting a Justin Verlander curveball.
As of Thursday, three Little League programs – Ashland, Boyd County and Fleming County – and the Boyd County Cal Ripken league are set to begin practicing June 15 and playing June 29. Little League District Six president Scott Shaffer said that Raceland-Worthington would offer only softball, while Greenup County and Stan Spence are planning some type of season.
Last week, Morehead, Olive Hill, Catlettsburg and Russell-Flatwoods joined Grayson and Lewis County in scrapping their seasons.
The state published 10 pages of requirements for youth sports on its website, kycovid19.ky.gov, effective June 15. They include eliminating travel outside a neighborhood, town or community, requiring players to bring their own equipment, which they cannot share, and staging intra-squad scrimmages instead of games against other teams when practicable.
“It's gonna be tough for a volunteer board to implement those guidelines,” Russell-Flatwoods president Shaun Kiser said.
Catlettsburg president Ryan Davis said his board approved a plan on May 20 to restart the season. Four days later – it was scrapped.
“There was no possible way, with our limited resources, we could effectively police the guidelines (Gov. Andy Beshear) set forth,” Davis said.
Some organizations are offering refunds of league fees. Davis said his parents could either get their money back, credit it to the 2021 season or donate it outright.
Morehead president Kelly Ford said his league's refunds began last week, and he said parents should have their funds by Aug. 1. He said not offering credits or donations makes it easier to track finances.
Having a fall season is a possibility. Totten wants to have one, but Davis said Catlettsburg cannot because its field is being renovated. Olive Hill president Billy Jack Rayburn said if there is one in his Carter County town, it would not be affiliated with Little League.
“We lose so many of our kids to football,” Rayburn said. “The football program's a good program. As long as (kids are) not playing video games, we support it.”