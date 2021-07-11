GRAYSON Lacyn Black rang up 12 strikeouts and allowed one hit in the circle and Lauren Jurta drove in three runs as the Boyd County National Little League All-Stars 10U team knocked off North Oldham, 10-0, in four innings to begin the state tournament at Grayson Sports Park on Saturday.
Black and Brooklyn Jacobs each knocked in two runs and Emilee Bush scored three runs for Boyd County National. Bush, Black and Jurta each had two hits. Kaison Honaker and Black tallied two runs apiece.
Boyd County National scored three runs in the first inning, two in the third and five in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.
Boyd County National’s scheduled game Sunday was rained out. So was the Stan Spence 12U’s first game of the tournament.
Russell-Flatwoods 10U 7, Letcher County 0
Ava Howard fanned 17 batters and allowed one hit in a complete-game shutout effort and Russell backed her with seven runs in the second inning on Saturday.
Howard also went 2 for 3 at the dish. Allie Highfield tripled, Madi Hayes doubled and Ava Washington reached base three times.
Clay County 10U 13, Russell-Flatwoods 2
Ava Washington walked and scored and Allie Highfield tripled before coming home in the first inning on Sunday, but that was all the offense Russell could muster.
Clay County tallied three runs in the second frame to take the lead, added two in the third and racked up eight runs in the fourth frame to run-rule Russell.
Russell-Flatwoods returns to action Tuesday after rain Sunday pushed the tournament back.
BASEBALL
Ashland 8U falls twice
RICHMOND The Ashland Little League All-Stars 8U baseball team fell to Corbin, 11-0, on Saturday and lost 8-3 to South Laurel in a game that was finished Sunday after rain forced an overnight delay in the state tournament.
Errors were a primary culprit in the setbacks, Ashland manager Keith Withrow said.
Ashland trailed South Laurel 5-0 through two innings on Saturday when the rain came. Ashland played “a lot better” Sunday, Withrow said, but couldn’t make up the deficit.
Tyson Withrow had two hits and drove in three runs for Ashland against South Laurel.