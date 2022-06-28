GRAYSON Russell-Flatwoods manager Kevin Peterman wanted to know what his ace pitcher had for breakfast on Tuesday.
Several hours after his first meal, Luke Melvin found himself in a bases-loaded jam during the second inning of the Little League All-Star 11U District 6 baseball championship series at Grayson Sports Park.
Peterman needed to defuse a tense situation against Morehead after his team grabbed an early lead.
“I already knew the answer (about breakfast) because we had practice that morning,” Peterman said. “We also took them to lunch. I just wanted to calm him down. He was struggling.”
The conversation on the mound worked. Melvin struck out two of the next three batters and recorded another putout with a pop-up.
Melvin kept his cool under pressure and a stellar defensive effort paved the way for Russell-Flatwoods to stave off elimination with a 4-2 victory.
“We are still in this tournament,” Morehead manager Travis Lowe said. “We just have to bring the bats with us (on Wednesday). We struggled hitting the ball today.”
Melvin’s appetite for strikeouts continued through the middle innings. He collected eight punchouts before he had to depart the mound in the fifth inning due to his pitch count.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Peterman said of Melvin. “He did exactly what we needed him to do.”
Morehead dented the scoreboard first with a run in the opening inning. Trae Lowe led off the game with an infield hit. Eli Miller added a walk before Brady Wells sent a grounder up the middle.
Brevin Snyder made the tag at second base for Russell-Flatwoods, but Lowe raced to home plate on the fielder’s choice.
Russell-Flatwoods had a quick answer in the home half of the inning. Eli Craft and Boone Martin reached base on an error and a single, respectively.
A swinging strikeout started the next chain of events. The runners advanced as the catcher retrieved the pitch. The throw went to first base but missed its target. Craft scored and a Morehead miscue allowed Martin to do the same for a 2-1 lead.
The hits started to accumulate in the third inning for Russell-Flatwoods. Miller, who was Morehead’s starter, set down the first two hitters, but Rylan Pickett lined a two-out base hit.
Melvin followed with an RBI double over the left fielder’s head. Atreyu Qualls kept the rally alive with a run-scoring single the opposite way to plate Melvin and give his team a 4-1 advantage.
Miller pitched five complete innings, allowing just one hit outside Russell-Flatwoods’ offensive outburst in the third stanza. He struck out seven.
“It was just a few missed pitches in critical situations,” Lowe said. “They hit the ball and they hit better than we did today.”
Morehead scattered seven hits over six innings. Conner Fannin provided an RBI double in the fourth inning to pull his team closer.
Jack Richardson and Lowe each tallied two hits for Morehead. Miller and Wells added singles.
Miller also displayed an imposing presence on the mound with his height. Peterman felt his team needed a trip through the lineup before they felt comfortable in the box.
“We got them rattled,” Peterman said. “We preached it to them this morning. Morehead wasn’t worried about this game. I knew they wouldn’t be. We were the ones that had to worry. They responded well.”
Chris Whitt recorded a single for Russell-Flatwoods.
Morehead got the leadoff hitter on base to start the sixth inning. Qualls negated any Morehead momentum after he scooped up a ground ball, touched second base and fired a throw to first for a double play.
Eli Craft, who came on in relief, struck out the final batter to secure the victory.
Peterman doesn’t plan to deviate from the normal game plan with a trip to the state tournament on the line tonight. He still has pitching options available in the winner-take-all contest.
“We will go back at it in the morning at 10 with a light practice,” Peterman said. “I will give them the same speech I gave them today. They want to go to State, but with only nine players, it’s tough to work around pitching. We have everybody back but two pitchers for the game. If I have to, I will throw them all.”
It will be the rubber match between the two teams. Morehead won the first meeting, 9-5, on Sunday afternoon.
Travis Lowe reiterated to his team after Tuesday’s game that they still have more baseball to play.
“They are getting deep in their tournament,” Lowe said of Russell-Flatwoods. “Their pitchers could be getting scarce. Our top two pitchers are out, but we are still in it. We will give it our best (on Wednesday).”
MOREHEAD 100 100 — 2 7 2
R-FLATWOODS 202 00X — 4 5 0
Miller and Triplett; Melvin, Craft (5) and Thompson. W—Melvin. L—Miller. 2B—Melvin (RF), Fannin (M).