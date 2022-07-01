FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County’s 10U Little League All-Stars baseball team maybe could use a Kentucky geography lesson.
The reason – they didn’t immediately know where La Grange was. The good news: they’ll make the 128-mile trip to Oldham County for the state tournament later this month because of Friday’s 14-3 win over Carter County at Fleming County Recreation Park.
“Oh dang,” first baseman Brady Jones said. “Oh gosh.”
Fleming County manager Brandon Hunt chuckled when told about his team’s not knowing about La Grange.
“It’s a pretty good distance from Flemingsburg, but we’re excited to travel,” Hunt said.
Fleming County’s title was the first in 10U since wins in 2015 and 2016. This year’s team lost to Carter County once to go with two wins.
“It feels like you have to work together to win the game,” Jones said. “It’s scary to know that you might get eliminated, but we had to work together to win every game.”
Fleming County had offense aplenty.
Starting with Jones – he was 3 for 5 with a triple, a run batted in and two runs scored. Second baseman Kace Hunt was next at 2 for 4 with a run scored, and catcher Cole Dowdy was 2 for 3 with a run batted in and a run scored.
“I’m real happy,” Kace Hunt said.
For Carter County, Friday was largely a rerun of Thursday’s 11-7 loss, with six errors, seven wild pitches, two passed balls and Fleming County’s seven-run fourth inning, in which 12 Fleming County batters went to the plate.
“It did feel a lot like (Thursday),” Carter County coach Heath Thomas said. “The same things plagued us (Friday).”
Fleming County opened the game with two runs. Colton Hay and Jackson Teegarden came home on groundouts from Max Fritz and Dowdy.
Third baseman Hunter Riley and first baseman Graham English were Carter County’s offensive stars. Riley’s two-run single in the bottom of the first scored Sawyer Shearer and English and tied the game at 2-2.
“We felt like we had a little bit of glimmer of life coming back into them,” Thomas said.
Fleming County took the lead for good in the third. Jones’s single scored Fritz, and Hunter Moore’s grounder sent Jones home for a 4-2 lead.
Carter County got within 4-3 in the bottom of the third. English singled to center, went to second when Bray Brown was hit with a pitch, stole third and came home on a wild pitch.
Fleming County finished the scoring in the sixth. Colton Hay’s sacrifice fly scored Tanner Story, and Brantley Stamm scored the 14th run when Jackson Teegarden reached first on an error.
A few seconds after the final out, Ashley Fritz – aka Max Fritz’s mom – climbed over the center field fence with an assist from her husband, Jordan Fritz. She wanted to run around the fence to Fleming County’s dugout before then – but Jordan wouldn’t let her move.
“He’s very superstitious,” Ashley Fritz said. “And I didn’t want to mess up a good thing.”
FLEMING CO. 202 712 – 14 10 0
CARTER CO. 201 000 – 3 8 6
Fritz, Hunt (4) and Dowdy; C. Thomas, Boggs (4) and Richards. W -- Fritz. L -- C. Thomas. 3B -- Jones (FC).