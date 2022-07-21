The Boyd County National Little League 12U softball All-Stars will take a winning mentality to Indiana next week when they compete in the Central Region Tournament.
It’s the same mindset that carried the team unscathed thorough the state tournament last week at North Oldham. Boyd County National belted a total of 46 hits and posted 42 runs in four games as it cruised to the championship and now is a step away from the World Series.
Acting coach Kristin May, who led the same team to a state runner-up finish last year, will step in for manager Randy Jacobs, who can’t attend due to work obligations.
May knows the team has a talented roster and will be ready to compete. The club got back to work this week in practice.
“We had to get back to the grind, go over the basics and the fundamentals of softball,” May said. “We have a solid defense behind four great pitchers. All the girls are excited. The county is excited. We have had an outpouring of donations to help these girls and their families. I can’t thank the community enough for their help. It’s huge with the gas prices and the hotel.
“We have practiced every day,” she added. “We have scrimmaged. They are working hard. I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. They’re all dedicated. They want to take their games to the next level. We are excited to be in the region tournament, but we also want to win it.”
Boyd County National hopes to keep the bats hot, but with the talent level surely rising at the region tournament, the team will be led by the pitching staff of Lacyn Black, Brooklynn Jacobs, Haeleigh Sharp and Jordan Fraley.
Black accounted for three wins at State. Jacobs and Sharp combined to hurl a no-hitter on the big stage. The depth in the circle will give Boyd County National an advantage.
“I expect this stage to be a little bit different,” May said. “The pitching they will face in the region tournament will be better that they faced at the state tournament. Between our four pitchers, we can get the job done. Most teams are not four deep.”
The Central Region Tournament begins on Monday night. It’s double elimination and the championship is slated for July 29.
Kentucky is one of nine states that will represent the field. The others include Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.
May said that Boyd County National will cherish the moment. It’s one that it has never experienced before, but the memory will last forever.
“Hopefully, when we get there, they all won’t be camera-shy,” May said. “It’s what they all talk about: ‘Are we going to be interviewed?’ It’s going to be a memory of a lifetime for them. At the state tournament, they all got to bond. At the region tournament, they are staying at the same hotel. This will be something these girls will never forget.”
The event takes place at Whitestown, Indiana. The new softball complex is located just north of Indianapolis.
Boyd County National will face the Boardman Little League team from Youngstown, Ohio. Each game in the region tournament will be streamed live on ESPN+, which is subscription-based.
May said her team will find a way to overcome their surroundings. The game plan and style of play will not change due to the national audience.
“It is a big stage, and it will be on TV,” May said, “but I talked to the girls, and we want to treat it like another game. We will go out there and hit, throw and field. I think they will adapt and be OK. We have good athletes on this team.”
The Cinema at Camp Landing will show Boyd County National’s first game on the big screen Monday night. May said the community support has been amazing and much appreciated.
“It will be exciting to know that not only will you be on national television,” May said, “but you also have 125 free tickets that were given to watch at Camp Landing on a big screen. I hope that every seat is filled. We plan to put on a good show.”
Lacyn and the Long Ball
A state championship wasn’t the only cause for celebration last week.
Black showed off her bat and bested qualifiers from 10 different states to win the East Regional Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field, the home field of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, on July 17.
After blasting 37 home runs in the local home run derby, the Boyd County slugger hit 19 homers at the regional event. Tiffany Black, Lacyn’s mother and a Boyd County National assistant coach, said her daughter was calm and cool in the batter’s box. She’s excited to move on to the next round.
Lacyn Black will compete in the national T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 26.