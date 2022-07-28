WHITESTOWN, Ind. Boyd County National's 12U Little League All-Stars rallied to tie their Central Region Tournament elimination game in the second inning.
Central Iowa was just getting started.
The Hawkeye State's champions rattled off eight runs in the bottom of the third inning on Thursday morning to secure a 9-3 victory, ending a strong Boyd County National summer after three games in Indiana.
Haeleigh Sharp, Brooklyn Jacobs, Jordan Fraley, Lauren Jurta and Lindsey Roberts each had one of Boyd County National's five hits. Sharp's was a double.
Jurta, Emmy Thornsbury and Haley Walters knocked in a run apiece. Fraley, Lexi McKnight and Thornsbury each scored a run for Boyd County National.
Jacobs took the loss in the circle, pitching two-plus innings and working four batters into the third frame. She had three strikeouts and allowed five runs -- four earned -- on four hits.
Lacyn Black finished up in relief, yielding four runs on four hits. She recorded four punchouts.
Zoe Wilson produced two hits for Central Iowa. She also knocked in two runs and tallied twice. Harper Lincoln had two RBIs. Eight different Central Iowa players scored.
Rylee Schmidt went the distance for Central Iowa, giving up three runs -- one earned -- on five hits and four walks. She fanned two Boyd County National hitters.
Wilson scored on an error in the bottom of the first inning, but Boyd County National got that one back on Jurta's RBI single to plate Fraley in the top of the second.
Central Iowa sent 13 hitters to the plate in the third inning and scored eight times. Olivia Wacha came around first for the go-ahead run on a Boyd County National error.
Lincoln produced a bases-loaded single to drive in two runs, Ellie Albertsen knocked in another and Afton Holmes worked a bases-loaded walk before Boyd County National recorded its first out of the inning.
Boyd County National got one run back in the fourth on Walters's bases-loaded free pass to score Thornsbury, and collected its final run in the sixth when Thornsbury's RBI groundout plated McKnight.
Boyd County National's loss concluded an All-Stars season that included undefeated runs through the District 6 and state tournaments. Kentucky's state champions went 1-2 in the double-elimination Central Region Tournament.
Central Iowa advanced to play another elimination game later Thursday.
BOYD NAT'L 010 101 -- 3 5 6
CENTRAL IOWA 108 00X -- 9 8 2
Jacobs, Black (3) and Bush; Schmidt and Rasmussen, Zoske (4), Rasmussen (5). W -- Schmidt. L -- Jacobs. 2B -- Sharp (BCN).