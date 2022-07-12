The Boyd County Little League 12U softball All-Stars would not let history repeat itself with a trip to the state championship game on the line.
Clay County ended Boyd County’s trip to the big stage last year with a pair of one-run wins.
The two teams met in the winner’s bracket at the North Oldham Little League Walsh Park in La Grange on Tuesday. Boyd County built an early 8-0 advantage before pulling away from a 14-3 victory in five innings.
“It was a bittersweet win for us (on Tuesday),” coach Randy Jacobs said. “Clay County was the one who put us in the losers’ bracket (last year). I couldn’t be happier with the way the girls hit. Our pitching staff has been tearing it up this whole tournament. We are praying for great things on Thursday morning.”
Boyd County will met today’s winner between Marion County and Clay County in the title game. The event is double elimination so Boyd County will have to be defeated twice on Thursday for another team to claim the crown.
Lacyn Black pitched a complete game, striking out 11 batters and walking only two. She also produced a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a double.
Haeleigh Sharp, Brooklynn Jacobs, Emilee Bush and Jordan Fraley each produced a pair of hits. Fraley knocked in two runs. Haley Walters and Lindsay Roberts also had RBIs.
“We have been hitting the ball well,” Randy Jacobs said. “From the top of the order to the bottom, everybody has been a hitter. We’ve had 40 hits in the three games we have played. The bats are on fire and we hope to keep them ablaze.”
Boyd County blasted 10 hits and eight runs against Marion County in its state tournament opener.
Black was 3 for 3 at the plate and Fraley was 2 for 2. Lauren Jurta had two base hits and an RBI. Black took the win in circle and struck out 14.
Sharp and Jacobs combined for a no-hitter in Monday’s win over South Central Floyd. The duo had 13 punchouts.
Jacobs also contributed at the plate with four hits in her four at-bats. Black and Fraley totaled six hits apiece, three which went for extra bases. Fraley added a triple. Bush, Walters and Lexi McKnight had two as Boyd County put 18 hits on the scoreboard.
Defense has shined, too. Boyd County has only two errors in three state tournament games.
“We are starting to gel as a team,” Randy Jacobs said. “We are coming together. It takes a little bit to get used to playing with each other. We are starting to learn each other’s habits and learn what positions we need to be in during certain situations. We are turning into a good little team if you ask me.”
BOYD CO. 302 120 — 8 10 0
MARION CO. 011 000 — 2 3 4
Black and Bush; Garret, Shaver (4) and Farris. W—Black. L—Garret. 2B—Fraley (BC).
SC. FLOYD 030 00 — 3 0 1
BOYD CO. 321 16 — 13 18 1
Jacobs, Sharp (2) and Bush. W—Sharp. 2B—Jacobs (BC), McKnight (BC), Roberts (BC), Fraley (BC). 3B—Fraley.
BOYD CO. 530 24 — 14 12 1
CLAY CO. 003 00 — 3 5 5
Black and Bush. W—Black. 2B—Jacobs (BC), Fraley (BC), Black (BC).
