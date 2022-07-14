Boyd County’s bats never cooled down during its four-game march to a state championship this week at the North Oldham Little League Walsh Park in La Grange.
The Boyd County 12U Little League softball All-Stars belted out 16 hits and cruised to a 17-5 win in Tuesday’s championship game over Clay County.
“We have been hitting the ball so well all week,” coach Randy Jacobs said. “To see them start this morning hitting the ball, it was the key today. You could see everybody’s face light up because we were hitting the ball.”
“We were in this game from beginning to end,” he added. “The team never hit the bench. They were on the fence supporting each other, screaming and yelling. It was awesome to see.”
Jacobs said every player contributed to the state title. The team combined to post a eye-popping 56 hits and 52 runs in four games against quality competition on the big stage. Boyd County stayed in the winner’s bracket and never came close to suffering a defeat.
“We almost got half of our (previous three-game hit total) today,” Jacobs said. “Our bats were electric. Everybody was hitting. It was the key to us winning this game. We were all invested.”
Boyd County didn’t mind the early wake-up call for Tuesday’s state final. The first pitch was at 10 a.m. They respected their opponent but the club also provided Boyd County with extra motivation after Clay County ended their state title run in 2021.
“This team took us out last year,” Jacobs said. “We owed them a little bit. We gave it back to them twice like they did to us last year. We were happy to see that.”
Boyd County jumped out to an early, sizeable advantage with six runs in its first at-bat. The output settled any nerves the team might be experiencing and helped them focus on the task at hand.
“It’s always great for your pitchers,” Jacobs said. “It gives them a little cushion and takes the stress off of them. It alleviates some of the pressure that is on them when they step in the circle for the first time.”
Boyd County’s fortunes also rested on the pitching arm of Lacyn Black and she didn’t disappoint.
The hurler recorded three complete-game victories in the tournament. She struck out seven in Tuesday’s contest against Clay County.
“We rode her through the (district tournament),” Jacobs said,” “so we wanted to continue that at State. She has been throwing hard. Nobody could touch her. She stepped in the circle and accomplished her goals.”
Nearly every player on the roster collected at least one hit in the championship game.
Black helped herself out to start the contest. She knocked in the game’s first two runs with a single.
Emmy Thornberry, Jordan Fraley and Lauren Jurta had RBIs in the opening frame to get Boyd County off and running.
Emilee Bush had three hits and collected the same number of runs. Brooklynn Jacobs was 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and scored four times.
Fraley had two doubles. Lindsay Roberts and Haeleigh Sharp each tallied a two-bagger. Fraley knocked in four runs.
Haley Walters also contributed a hit and an RBI against Clay County.
Boyd County advances to the Central Region Tournament in Whitestown, Indiana — north of Indianapolis — on July 25-29.
Nine states comprise the region field: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Jacobs said the team will celebrate on Thursday but return to fundraising mode today. Any one who wants to contribute to the team’s Indiana trip are to call assistant coach Tiffany Black at (606)-922-1201.
BOYD CO. 610 136 — 17 16 1
CLAY CO. 012 020 — 5 6 3
Black and Bush. W—Black. 2B—Fraley 2 (BC), Roberts (BC), Jacobs (BC), Sharp (BC).
