GRAYSON Carter County and Ashland’s Little League All-Stars 12U baseball players are no strangers, between a number of travel-ball encounters and two meetings in the District 6 Tournament. and those games generally go the same way, their coaches said.
How about one more for a trip to State?
Carter County’s Lawson Wilder scored from second on a popout into foul ground and Thomas Burton made it stand up in one-hit complete-game fashion in a 1-0 victory over Ashland at the Grayson Sports Park on Thursday night.
It sets up a winner-take-all rubber match tonight for District 6’s bid to the state tournament in La Grange.
Previous matchups might predict a defensively sound, well-pitched, low-scoring and competitive game tonight in Carter County and Ashland’s third meeting in four days. Each has dealt the other its only loss of the double-elimination tournament so far.
Ashland beat Carter County, 3-0, on Tuesday.
“In travel ball, we see a lot of those same coaches and players,” Carter County assistant coach Bradley Cherry said. “Every time we come out and play, it’s the same thing. It’s two really great teams just coming out, and whichever team takes advantage there at some point comes out on top. Tonight we got that break, and we took advantage of it.”
Carter County (3-1) got two runners into scoring position in each of the first two innings and another to third in the third frame, but Ashland hurler Chandler Kisor stranded all five of them via the punchout.
Ashland’s first nine outs were all Kisor strikeouts. He struck out 13 Carter County hitters before being lifted one out into the fifth frame.
Burton, meanwhile, sat down the first 13 Ashland hitters he faced, carrying a perfect game until the second batter of the fifth inning. That was the only hit and the only baserunner he allowed. Burton fanned nine opposing hitters.
“(I had to) just get the pitches right and get the accuracy and let them try to hit the ball,” Burton said. “If they hit the ball, let them put it in play, and we’d get outs.”
Ashland (3-1) put nine balls in play. Carter County produced outs on eight of them.
“I think it was a good testament to baseball in the region,” Ashland manager Rob Lynch said of the mound matchup. “That was two really good, fundamentally sound pitchers that mixed pitches and hit corners and changed speeds. I think that’s just good baseball right there, especially from the pitching side.”
Carter County scratched across the only run it needed by unconventional means. With Wilder loitering on second base and one out in the fourth inning, Cherry called him to third base on a medium-depth flyout into foul territory down the right-field line.
The Ashland throw back to the infield went to second base to try to prevent Carter County’s Carson Bradford from advancing from first. So — with no scoring opportunities to that point having materialized into actual plays at the plate, and Carter County running out of time to do something about it — Wilder rounded third and kept going.
“We were just gonna try to take advantage any way we could,” Cherry said. “We thought on that play there, (Ashland was) really concentrating on second base, they were worried about him, and we were just gonna try to take advantage of it.”
Wilder was called safe at home for what proved to be the game’s only run.
Carter County catcher Heath English helped ensure that by throwing out Ashland’s only baserunner. Kisor singled with one out in the fifth frame and stole second, but English erased him heading for third.
A similar play in Tuesday’s Ashland victory didn’t go Carter County’s way, Cherry recalled, so he was happy to see a different resolution Thursday.
That ended Ashland’s fifth inning. Burton struck out the first two hitters he faced in the sixth and induced a lazy liner that shortstop Reid Griffith speared to end the game.
“We had all the confidence in the world in our pitching staff,” Cherry said. “Thomas has pitched a lot of big games for us over the years. ... He stepped up. He’s a big-game player. He showed it tonight.”
Levi Rice and Wilder had infield singles in the second inning for Carter County’s only base knocks.
Carter County tonight will attempt to become the fourth 12U team from Carter County that Cherry knows of to make it to State. Grayson Little League produced district champions in 1978, 2003 and 2004.
This is the first year for the Carter County Little League, the yield of the merger of the Grayson and Olive Hill leagues.
“These kids have played together since they’ve been 8 years old,” Cherry said. “We’ve brought everybody together. Most of these kids ... go to school together, and coming together was easy. This was our goal, play for a chance to go down to the state tournament, and we’ll come out tomorrow and give it our best shot.”
Last summer, Ashland’s 11U team was district tournament runner-up and its 12U club won the district title, so its players have plenty of experience in games like Thursday’s and tonight’s.
“Gotta wipe this one out, go to the next game and try to get focused in,” Lynch said. “You gotta bring your best game, because it’s who blinks first with these two types of teams. Very defensively solid, good pitching.
“We’ll lace it up again, roll the ball out there and see what happens.”
CARTER CO. 000 100 — 1 2 0
ASHLAND 000 000 — 0 1 2
Burton and English; Kisor, Good (6) and Sutton. W — Burton. L — Kisor.