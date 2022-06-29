GRAYSON Wednesday’s rallying cry was ungrammatical.
The Russell-Flatwoods Little League All-Stars didn’t care. They won the District 6 11U title over Morehead, 10-0, in five innings at Grayson Sports Park and rejoiced with four words they heard on YouTube.
“One, two, three — gooder!” they yelled.
Russell-Flatwoods holding district championship banners has become as familiar as 90-degree heat in July — the All-Stars won the 10U championship last year and finished second in the 2019 8U tournament. Coach Kevin Peterman said “it’s hard, very hard” to keep the same players together.
“But this group feeds off one another,” Peterman said. “They love playing together, they play travel ball together, all but one kid.”
What’s more – Russell-Flatwoods had just nine players on the roster.
At 4 feet, 8 inches and about 70 pounds, Russell-Flatwoods pitcher Eli “Easy” Craft is one of the smallest on the field. Wednesday, he was bigger than Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan and his 123 strikeouts – he fanned nine (and 12 for the week, including three in Saturday’s win over Carter County).
You might wonder: How does someone so slight throw so well?
“Just rare back and throw it,” Craft said.
Craft was equally gooder at the plate – a 3 for 3 game with two runs scored. It was no wonder his teammates pointed index fingers his way and screamed “MVP, MVP!”
After the game, Craft decided striking out nine (he did it on 68 pitches, with 50 for strikes) was cooler.
“It’s really hard to pitch and it’s hard to strike out people, especially with a good team like Morehead,” he said.
Left fielder Asher Brand was Craft’s equal at the plate – 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
“I saw a bunch of fastballs and maybe one or two curveballs in there every once in a while,” Brand said.
Craft on the mound retired six straight with four strikeouts over the first two innings.
Russell-Flatwoods didn’t need extra-base power — all seven hits were singles.
Craft and Boone Martin opened the bottom of the first with singles to left; they scored on Rylan Pickett’s sacrifice fly and Luke Melvin’s grounder to third.
Brand singled in the second, went to second on Emmit Thompson’s grounder, stole third and scored on an error.
Morehead’s best scoring chance came in the third. Conner Phelps had reached third and was about to score when an errant Russell-Flatwoods throw went into the dugout. He didn’t go home because he hadn’t reached third before the play was ruled a dead ball.
Morehead had runners on second and third in the fourth inning. Russell’s second baseman Brevin Snyder chased down a soft line drive that appeared headed for centerfield grass.
“We came up twice, three up, three down; that put us in a bad spot,” Morehead coach Travis Lowe said. “We just couldn’t get back ahead. (Craft) just had a good off-speed pitch; he’d get ahead, he stayed ahead, and we just chased.”
In the fourth, Brand and Thompson scored on errors, and Craft singled and scored on Martins sacrifice fly. Melvin, Atreyu Qualls, Chris Whitt and Brand scored in the fifth.
Russell-Flatwoods heads to the state tournament beginning July 15 in Louisville. Christian Scott joins the team next month.
“We’ll be going to state with 10,” Peterman said.
MOREHEAD 000 00 — 0 5 3
R-FLATWOODS 210 34 — 10 7 1
Jessie, Fannin (5), Richardson (5), Hacker (5) and Triplett; Craft and Thompson. WP-Craft. LP-Jessie.