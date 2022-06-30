FLEMINGSBURG The Fleming County All-Stars’ third at-bat Thursday was a dry land avalanche of scoring.
Sixteen batters and 11 runs later, Carter County was buried. Fleming County turned a 5-0 deficit into an 11-7 win in the District 6 10U baseball tournament at Fleming County Recreation Park. There will be a deciding third game at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner goes the state tournament beginning July 16 in La Grange.
“The whole team plays together,” Fleming County shortstop Max Fritz said. “It was just good baseball.”
Fleming County coach Brandon Hunt mostly let his players trust themselves.
“I’m not much of a motivational speaker,” Hunt said. “I just tell the kids to trust in themselves, have confidence.”
Fleming County’s third inning featured scoring in just about any way you wanted.
There was power hitting – Max Fritz’s double drove in two. There were timely singles; second baseman Kace Hunt’s hit to right drove in two, and Hunter Moore’s single drove in one. (Moore was 3 for 3 for the evening.)
“It was a high fastball,” Fritz said of his two-bagger. “And that’s some of the pitches I like, so I drove it to left field.”
And finally, plate patience. Fleming County scored three runs on bases-loaded walks.
Carter County coach Heath Thomas was succinct in his postgame summary.
“We fell apart; the wheels fell off there,” Thomas said. “A bunch of errors, walks.”
For three innings Carter County’s offense was strong, and folks from Grayson and Olive Hill (the two towns combined to form one team) were overjoyed.
In the first inning, singles from Coy Thomas and Graham English and one of Fleming County’s five errors led to a run.
Sawyer Shearer opened the second frame with a double. Tucker Thomas singled, Shearer scored on a wild pitch and Thomas came home on an error.
Fleming County’s offense, meanwhile, missed scoring chances.
In the first, Colton Hay’s single and Teegarden’s double yielded nothing, and Brantley Stamm’s single went for naught.
Carter County scored its final two tallies on an error.
CARTER CO. 122 020 — 7 11 3
FLEMING CO. 00(11) 00x — 11 7 5
English, Shearer (3) and C. Thomas; Moore, Hunt (5) and Dowdy. WP-Moore. LP-Shearer. 2B-Shearer (CC), Teegarden (FC), Brown (CC), Fritz (FC).