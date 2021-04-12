ASHLAND The Boyd County defense has plenty of free time in the field when senior Jonny Stevens takes the mound.
The Lions hurler earned his second win of the early season on Monday night. In his first two outings, he’s only allowed one hit and just six batters have reached base. Stevens has collected a total of 32 strikeouts.
The Boyd County bats kept Ashland busy, pounding out 13 hits — five for extra bases — and the Lions scored 10 runs over the final two innings to record a 12-0 win at Alumni Field.
“The real key has been our pitching,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said of the Lions’ sixth straight win to open the season. “We started off slow today at the plate, but we showed signs this past weekend of hitting the ball well. Later in this game, we were barreling a lot of balls. We weren’t mishitting any balls. We were hitting line drives everywhere.”
“If your pitching keeps you in the game long enough, our bats will come alive,” he added. “They say hitting is contagious. It was for us those last two innings.”
The Lions offense showed a renewed energy at the dish in the fourth inning. Boyd County connected on three consecutive singles to open the frame. The third hit came off the bat of Luke Preston and allowed Jake Biggs to score the first run of the contest.
A wild pitch and a throwing error sent another tally to the plate and the Lions grabbed an early 2-0 lead.
Boyd County had stranded two runners in scoring position leading into the fourth stanza. Preston did not want that to happen again.
“I just knew I had to get the job done,” Preston said, “because you can’t strand them out there again with zero outs. I had to get that done.”
Preston was 2 for 4 at the plate and tallied a pair of RBIs. He also jumpstarted a huge six inning for the Lions. He doubled to the wall in left field to score courtesy runner Josh Lusby.
Boyd County (6-0) batted around in the frame and sent 10 batters to the plate. Joe Lusby collected a two-bagger into the gap in left-center field. Alex Martin followed with a triple to deep center field to dent the scoreboard again.
“After a couple of times through the order, we kind of get an idea what’s going on,” Conley said. “We see more pitches and have better at-bats. It’s what I preach to the guys. Every at-bat of the game, they’ve got to get better. If they do that, we will be hard to beat.”
The Lions continued their late-game surge with four more runs in the seventh inning. Joe Lusby parked a long fly ball that disappeared into the night sky and eventually landed over the left-field fence. The catcher was greeted with a twirling finger and a high-five from Conley as he rounded third base after his home run.
“When we make the lineup, we focus on the 8 and 9 guys (in the batting order),” Conley said. “They get us back to where we need to be at the top of the order. The 8 and 9 guys are important in our lineup.”
Boyd County capitalized on a pair of Tomcat miscues later in the frame with a run-scoring single from Jacob Vanover and a sacrifice fly from Biggs.
“We came out and played extremely well like I expected,” Ashland coach Evan Yongue said. “We were playing against one of the top pitchers in the region. Nick Jividen came out and threw exceptionally well for us today. The sixth inning got us. We had a couple of errors. We couldn’t slow it down and eventually dug ourselves a hole that we couldn’t dig out.”
Jividen pitched into the fifth inning for Ashland (2-3) and gave up five hits while striking out four. Yongue was impressed with his pitcher after he fought through the Lions early scoring chances.
“Nick is a guy that I have full confidence in,” Yongue said. “He was dealing. He was hitting his spots and was throwing his offspeed pitch very well. I was very proud of the way he came out and threw for us. He grew up today. When it was 0-0, Boyd County had a couple of opportunities in scoring position. He held strong.”
Stevens pitched six innings for the victory. The last six outs he recorded were all punchouts. NeShawn Peppers had the only Ashland hit in the third frame on a solid single up the middle.
“He is a great pitcher,” Preston said of Stevens. “He pitches fast. (Batters) rarely put the ball in play. … He strikes out a lot of people.”
“We’ve had great team chemistry this season,” he added. “Once we get going, we don’t stop. We always pick each other up.”
BOYD CO. 000 206 4 — 12 13 0
ASHLAND 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Stevens, Jackson (7) and Joe Lusby. Jividen, Atkins (5), Brown (6), Miller (7) and Mullins. W—Stevens. L—Jividen. 2B—Preston (BC), Patton (BC), Joe Lusby (BC). 3B—Martin (BC). HR—Joe Lusby (BC).