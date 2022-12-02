MOREHEAD Randy Anderson had a lot on his mind Thursday.
As he sat in the stands at Rowan County’s Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium, Boyd County’s boys basketball coach thought about a lot as he watched the junior varsity game: Did he properly prepare the Lions to open the season against the Vikings? Were the players correctly spaced?
By the end of the night, Anderson and the Lions left with a peaceful, easy feeling after an 81-53 running-clock opening night win behind Cole Hicks’s 21 points, Jacob Spurlock’s 18 points and Jason Ellis’s 13 with 11 rebounds.
“Preseason, I shot the ball pretty well,” Hicks said. “I just wanted to transition that into the regular season and just keep doin’ what I’m doin’ because I put a lot of work in.”
Consider it transitioned, at least for a night: Hicks was 8-for-12 from the field and knocked down five of seven 3-pointers.
Spurlock wasn’t far behind in scoring. He was 7-of-12 from the field (and 4-of-6 from long distance). He also served four assists and pilfered two passes.
What almost went unnoticed was Spurlock and company’s second-half defense. Wilburn led the Vikings with 16 points, but had only two in the second half.
“We knew we had to take Wilburn out of there,” Spurlock said. “That was my job, that was my matchup this game … I knew I had to get out on him, I still had to help (Ellis) get some rebounds and box out.”
Boyd County’s (1-0) defensive strategy was simple. The Lions had the 6-foot-3 Spurlock guard the Vikings’ Colby Wilburn, who scored 26 points in Tuesday’s 67-48 loss at Mason County. It forevermore worked.
On Thursday, Boyd County dominated just about every offensive category: 28-7 in points off turnovers, hitting 13 of 24 3-pointers, and 14-8 in second-chance points.
“All of those are good,” Anderson said.
Rowan County surrendered 19 turnovers against Mason County and 17 against the Lions (including 12 in the second half).
Vikings coach Shawn Thacker said his team played scared against Mason County. He felt the Vikings “answered the bell a little bit better” in the first quarter on Thursday.
“(Thursday), I thought we got a little more panicky when they went on their runs and hit their 3s and we got behind,” Thacker said. “I thought our fight was a lot better.
“… The needle moved in the right direction, but we’ve got a lot of work to do on getting that needle where it needs to be.”
For about the first four minutes, Spurlock seemed to be everywhere -– if he wasn’t knocking down short jumpers in the paint, he was driving past Wilburn for a layup or draining two of his four first-half 3s.
Rowan County (0-2) nevertheless hung around. Dashawn Watson’s 3, Wilburn’s bucket and Watson’s free throw helped the Vikings pull to within 20-19 early in the second quarter.
“You look at the first half, we gave up too many offensive boards,” Anderson said. “We were a step behind defensively. We weren’t as aggressive as I knew we could be.”
Boyd County’s 22-9 run turned a 41-33 halftime lead into a 63-42 runaway with three minutes left in the third quarter.
“Our kids, they’re good at taking a challenge,” Anderson said, “and I felt like that was the difference in the third quarter. When we really focus and we’re disciplined on the defensive end, we have a chance to be pretty good. We really do.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 8-12 0-0 1 21
Spurlock 7-12 0-0 1 18
Ellis 4-10 5-7 11 13
Taylor 2-6 4-4 2 9
R. Holbrook 3-7 0-0 5 9
T. Holbrook 1-2 0-0 1 2
Crum 0-0 0-0 0 0
Smith 0-1 0-0 2 0
Martin 2-9 5-5 4 9
Wheeler 0-1 0-0 2 0
Team 2
TOTALS 27-60 14-16 31 81
FG Pct.: 45.0. FT Pct: 87.5. 3-point FG: 13-24 (Hicks 5-7, Spurlock 4-6, Ellis 0-1, Taylor 1-3, R. Holbrook 3-4, Martin 0-2). PF: 17. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
D. Watson 2-2 1-6 3 6
Maxey 2-7 0-0 3 4
Ingles 2-10 0-0 3 5
Hammonds 2-3 0-0 1 4
Wilburn 7-11 1-3 7 16
Slone 1-1 1-2 0 3
Horton 0-1 0-0 1 0
Lowe 0-0 0-0 1 0
White 0-2 0-0 3 0
Owen 3-3 0-0 1 6
Z. Watson 3-3 1-1 4 7
Richardson 1-1 0-1 0 2
Goldberg 0-0 0-0 0 0
Parker 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTALS 23-44 4-13 29 53
FG Pct.: 52.3. FT Pct: 30.8. 3-point FG: 3-14 (D. Watson 1-1, Maxey 0-4, Ingles 1-6, Wilburn 1-2, White 0-1). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
BOYD CO. 20 21 36 4 – 81
ROWAN CO. 18 15 9 11 – 53
Officials: Brian Keltner, Gavin Ramsey and Blake Mouser. Technical fouls: None.