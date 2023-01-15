VANCEBURG Maybe Lewis County’s girls basketball team was in a hurry to find seats and parking at the Lions boys game a half-mile away.
Or maybe the Lions were still smarting after Wednesday’s 56-51 loss at Rowan County.
Whatever frustration Lewis County had Saturday, they took it out on Menifee County. Sarah Paige Weddington’s 20 points and 16 rebounds allowed the Lions a relatively easy 55-36 win.
“I’d say we were upset,” Weddington said. “But we just really wanted to bounce back, and I think we did just that.”
Menifee County, meanwhile, was on both sides of a blowout. On Friday, the Wildcats resoundingly won the 16th Region All “A” Classic over Elliott County, 60-44.
“Give Lewis a lot of credit; they played a great game,” Menifee County coach Adam Adkins wrote in a text message Sunday. “Coach (Jay) Fite had his girls ready to play. We may have been a little emotionally and physically drained from the night before, but we can learn from this.
“In tournament play, you’ve got to be able to bounce back after a big win.”
How stifling was Lewis County’s defense? Menifee County (12-6) didn’t score its first field goal until Taylor Parks’ bucket with 1:14 left in the first quarter.
It also didn’t help the Wildcats to make just two of six free throws in the first half.
Except for a three-minute drought, Lewis County’s (12-5) offense had few such worries.
Weddington was involved in the Lions’ first six points. She hit a field goal and a free throw and served an assist to Katlyn Gilbert.
The rest of the first quarter, Lewis County (12-5) outscored Menifee County, 15-2 and led, 18-4, after one quarter. Gilbert had six points, Carriann Highfield added four over the final 4:32.
“We definitely had to bring some early energy,” Lewis County coach Jay Fite said.
Things were going so well for Lewis County, Weddington even smiled when she drew a charge against Menifee County’s Kylee Hall late in the first quarter.
“I just tried to smile when my teammates do something good or we get a good call,” Weddington said. “I think it’s important that you smile and have fun no matter what it is. So I was trying to enjoy it.”
The second quarter was no better if you wore Menifee County’s green uniforms. The Wildcats took nearly six minutes to reach nine points between Hall’s two points in the opening minute to Payton Burgess’s 3 from the right corner.
By halftime, Weddington had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Lewis County led, 29-9.
Menifee County’s four-game winning streak thus ended. Hall led the Wildcats with 10 points.
MENIFEE CO. 4 5 9 18 — 36
LEWIS CO. 18 11 12 14 — 55
Menifee Co. (36) — Burgess 3, Gevedon 6, Parks 7, Baker 1, M. Wells 4, A. Wells 5, Hall 10. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Gevedon 2, Burgess, Parks, A. Wells, Hall). FT: 5-9. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Baker, Parks.
Lewis Co. (55) — Johnson 8, Arnold 9, K. Gilbert 9, Weddington 20, Duncan 1, N. Gilbert 2, Campbell 2, Highfield 4. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (K. Gilbert 2, Johnson, Arnold). FT: 15-25. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.