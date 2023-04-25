ASHLAND The first two innings of Tuesday night’s game between Boyd County and Ashland were fairly quiet.
The quiet was actually the sound of the Lions preparing to pounce.
“I thought we played a complete game,” Boyd County coach David Wheeler said. “We played solid defense, ran the bases extremely well, and had good at-bats. I was really pleased with the way the kids came out today.”
Boyd County took down the Kittens, 11-0, on the road in five innings, including the third inning where seven runs were scored.
“We’ve got to avoid those big innings,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. “We’ve had several good innings and then we just have a hard time avoiding that big inning right now. We need to figure out how to minimize damage and so far we haven’t been able to do that right now.”
Both teams’ defense was held up in the first two innings, with just one hit recorded for either club, a single from Boyd County’s Myla Hamilton.
“We came out and did a little match play to start out there, 0-0,” Wheeler said. “I think we were just eager to swing the bat early, but we got after it after that.”
The Lions changed all that in the third inning, and the team enjoyed a feast.
Elyn Simpkins placed a well-hit ball into left field that drove in the first run of the night.
From there, the Kittens allowed the bases to load, allowing Sara Bays to drive in two runs.
After that, an error from Ashland that resulted in the ball going out of the field of play brought in another run following a Savanna Henderson single.
There was a lengthy discussion among the umpires and both coaches about whether the error should’ve resulted in two runs instead of one. After several minutes, it was determined that just one runner would cross the plate.
On the next at-bat, Myla Henderson made the whole discussion a moot point by drilling one over the center field wall for a three-run homer.
This all occurred with zero outs on the board and led to Addi Laine replacing Jada Erwin in the circle.
“She’s done a pretty good job in a relief role this year,” Ingram said of Laine. “But we have to figure out how to avoid getting down big. So far, offensively, we’ve not been able to do it. So we have to try to do it defensively.”
Laine was able to put an end to the Lions’ big inning in the next three at-bats.
Ashland managed its first hit of the game in the bottom of the third, a single from Grace Delaney, but the Kittens couldn’t capitalize from there.
Up 7-0, the Lions found pay dirt again in the fourth inning, scoring three more runs.
Bays drove in a run off an error and later crossed the plate herself after a standup double from Hamilton.
Between those runs, a sacrifice fly from Henderson scored another run.
After another modest outing for the Kittens, the Lions tacked on another run for security, an RBI double from Kyli Kouns.
Ashland was again turned away in the bottom of the fifth, finishing the game with a 1-2-3 inning.
Lions pitcher Kylie Thompson had six strikeouts and allowed just two hits on the night.
“KT did a great job pitching,” Wheeler said. “We always say she’s effectively wild. She throws a heavy ball with some velocity to it and teams sometimes don’t get good barrel on the ball. She’s worked hard to get where she’s at right now. She does her job. Pikeville (University) is getting a good one with her.”
Ashland (6-15) has another tough test on the road Thursday against Bath County.
“We had better approaches at the plate tonight and we’ll have to do the same thing there,” Ingram said. “They have a good lineup as well, maybe as good or better than Boyd’s. We have to make plays and minimize free bases and extra bases and extra outs. Hopefully, we can do that Thursday.”
Boyd County (18-5) looks to keep the momentum rolling against East Carter at home on Thursday.
“Hopefully we get another ball game like this,” Wheeler said with a laugh. “We need to come out and play clean and take advantage of situations. Some of our big hitters had nothing to show for it today. and that’s good sometimes when you can plate 11 runs and spread it out really good.”
The Lions improve to 4-0 in district play. Boyd County defeated Fairview, 19-0, on Monday. Makenna Mulhearn and Emily Shivel each had three RBIs against the Eagles. Mulhearn added a pair of doubles.
Thompson also pitched up the victory in the three-inning game.
BOYD CO. 007 31 — 11 10 0
ASHLAND 000 00 — 0 2 3
Thompson and Kouns; Erwin, Laine (3) and Patrick. W — Thompson. L — Erwin. 2B — Hamilton (BC), Shivel (BC), Kouns (BC). HR — Hamilton (BC).