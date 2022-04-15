CANNONSBURG Boyd County used a strong pitching performance from sophomore right-hander Jacob Vanover and productive offensive outings from the top of its batting order to defeat district rival Ashland, 7-3, on Friday night.
Vanover struck out 10 Tomcat batters while scattering five hits over six innings of work. Fellow sophomore Alex Martin struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save. Leadoff hitter Brad Newsome and second hitter Jake Biggs combined to reach base six times and score five of the Lions' seven runs. Michael Porter added two singles and a walk for the Lions, now 7-7 on the season.
Boyd County coach Frank Conley was pleased with the toughness Vanover displayed on the mound.
“He threw really tough tonight," Conley said. "He didn’t have his best stuff, but he was gritty and wanted the ball. We will take that any time.”
The Tomcats opened the scoring in the first inning of play. Left fielder Jack Heineman led off the game with a single and came around to score on a double from freshman LaBryant Strader.
“LaBryant has hit the ball very well this week," Ashland interim coach Derek Runyon said. "I am very proud of the effort he has been putting forth in the (batting) cage and he is taking advantage of the opportunity he has.”
Boyd County quickly took advantage of an Ashland error and a hit batter to take a 2-1 lead on a double by shortstop Luke Preston off Tomcat starter Ryan Brown.
The Tomcats played small ball to knot the score at 2 in the top of the third. Heineman was hit by a pitch and speedy Neshawn Peppers laid down a perfect bunt for a hit. The runners moved up on a double steal and Heineman scored on Strader’s groundout to second.
The Lions jumped back on top as Biggs was hit by a pitch for the second time and promptly stole second base. Gunner Gerahart hit a deep shot to left for a ground-rule double to give his squad a 3-2 lead.
Vanover helped himself in the fifth with a RBI single to score Gerahart for a 4-2 Lion lead heading to the sixth inning.
The Tomcats clawed back in their half of the sixth when Sawyer Edens roped a single to left to score Brown and cut the lead to 4-3. Vanover went to work to get out of the jam by recording two outs on a popout in the infield and a strikeout.
The bottom of the frame gave the Lions the cushion they needed for the win.
Boyd County got three consecutive hits from Newsome, Biggs and Preston to produce a run to start the decisive sixth inning. Gerahart, who doubled in a run in the third, then hit a deep drive to center field that was mishandled to give the Lions a 7-3 lead heading to the seventh inning. Martin used a lively fastball to strike out the side in the seventh.
The production from the top of Boyd County's lineup was key to the win.
“When Brad gets on base he can cause trouble on the base paths," Conley said. "Jake was a little sore from rolling his ankle last night while pitching. What a night to get hit by two pitches and not have to run that much."
Strader drove in two runs with a double and fielder’s choice for the Tomcats (4-11). Heineman reached base twice, scoring two runs, and Edens added two hits for Ashland.
Runyon liked his team’s resilience but also sees ways they can improve and win games like Friday's.
“We just had a few times we just didn’t get to a ball we should have fielded," he said. "It changes the complexion of the game and it puts our pitchers under stress every inning. Little things like missing a sign cost us a run, and if we correct those mistakes, we can win these type of games.”
Conley acknowledged any win in the rivalry is savored.
“Any time we can beat those guys in a rivalry game, you are happy with it," he said, "plus a district win makes it that much better."
ASHLAND 101 001 0 — 3 5 2
BOYD CO. 201 013 X — 7 10 1
Brown, Edens (5) and Marushi. Vanover, Martin (7) and Young. W-Vanover. L-Brown. 2B- Strader (A), Preston (BC), Gerahart (BC).