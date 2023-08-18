CANNONSBURG Monday was the first game of the season for Boyd County, but the Lions already looked in midseason form, taking down Russell in straight sets (25-12, 25-19, 25-9).
“It was a good night,” said Boyd County assistant coach Jamie Clark. “We had a lot of senior leadership. Our senior starters dominated the game. Russell is always a good test starting out.”
Lions coach Katee Neltner missed the match due to personal reasons.
Boyd County finished last season with a 37-5 record and advanced to the state quarterfinals before falling to Paul Laurence Dunbar.
The loss puts the Red Devils at 1-2 on the young season. Russell showed signs of being a competitive team, but encountered some roadblocks that coach Kacie Mullins believes are youth-related.
“I think the girls see that they can compete with teams like this,” Mullins said. “We did great at Bluegrass games this year, but they’re really young. I told them we’d see games like this, but we’ll watch film, learn from it, and hopefully be more prepared the next time we see them.”
Both squads were even out of the gate, but the Lions started to create some separation after the first 10 serves.
Boyd County eventually pulled out to a 14-7 lead, fueled by a couple of diving saves from Sydney Clark, a spike from Taylor Bartrum, and an ace from Carleigh Conley.
Russell tried to slow things down with a timeout, but the Lions responded with another big spike from Audrey Biggs and a pair of aces from Baylee Moore to take the first set 25-12.
“That’s just the Boyd County way of playing volleyball,” Clark said of the Lions’ ability to find offense in bunches. “It’s instilled in them in practice. We’re fundamentally driven, and fundamentals win.”
The Red Devils took an early 4-3 lead in the second set where both teams were neck and neck through the first half of the set.
Boyd County looked like it might start finding some separation like the first set, but Russell had other plans.
Down 15-10, the Red Devils pulled back within one point after an ace from Brooklyn Holley and several diving saves from Josie Collins.
“They’re very young but they’re patient with each other and they work as a team,” Mullins said. “They have hustle, teamwork, and they were really encouraging to each other. That’s things you can’t teach. We can work on the physical things.”
The set remained at a razor-thin margin until the 20-19 mark when the Lions ran off a 6-0 run to take the set 25-19.
The third set saw Boyd County storm out to a quick 9-2 lead, which led to Mullins calling timeout to try to regroup in the do-or-die frame.
It was more of the same coming out of the break.
The Lions kept laying it on Russell and Mullins was forced into calling another timeout suddenly down 17-5 following two more aces from Moore.
The hill proved too steep to climb as Boyd County continued to apply the offensive pressure and took the match-winning set, 25-9.
Boyd County heads to the Owensboro Convention Center tonight to take part in the Apollo Summer Slam event.
“We’re going to have some good teams we’ll be playing against,” Clark said. “We want to play competitive volleyball and show that this end of the state can play with the western part of the state.”
Russell looks to rebound on Saturday in Pikeville as part of the Champions of the Mountains Classic.
“I just hope that we can see a little more competitiveness,” Mullins said. “We kind of shy away as soon as someone shows us some competition. I told them that we have to come out fighting. Tuesday at Lewis County we came out slow, the second set we did great and did even better the third set, but you can’t wait until the second set to turn it on, especially against teams like Boyd County.”