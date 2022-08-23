ASHLAND Boyd County took down Ashland in three sets (29-27, 25-17, 25-14) in front of a raucous crowd at the James A. Anderson Gymnasium Tuesday night.
“We’ve been working and looking for that perfect rotation,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said. “I think we found a rotation tonight that will be solid for the rest of the season.”
In a set that would turn into a tremendous battle, Volleycats stumbled out of the gates to start the first frame, with coach Phillip Caudill calling timeout early, down 4-0.
"The first two sets we started out in a hole,” Caudill said. “We showed a lot of energy, but that initial hole was hard to make up.”
Despite allowing a 6-0 start from the Lions, Ashland started to claw their way back, pulling up to just a 10-9 deficit.
After trading points back and forth, the Volleycats finally evened things at 12-12, prompting a timeout from Neltner.
A quick 3-0 run from the Lions had Caudill calling another timeout to slow things down.
The Volleycats managed to again come back, this time going on a 4-0 run to tie things up at 19 apiece.
After another Boyd County timeout, Ashland took their first lead of the set at 20-19.
The Lions had a response, ending the 7-0 run from Ashland with a flurry of their own that saw things knotted up at 23-23.
From there it became a heavyweight slugfest. Neither team wanted to drop the first set, but it was the Lions who finally found the winning combo, taking it with a 29-27 score.
“We preach finishing,” Neltner said “We have a tendency to lay off sometimes, so I just told them to finish the game.”
It felt like everyone in the gym needed a breather after the stellar action from the first frame.
The second set, started a lot like the first, with the Volleycats again struggling at the start, allowing the Lions to rattle off a run before Caudill calling timeout down 6-1 early.
Ashland managed to find a bit of momentum out of the break and had Neltner responding with a timeout of her own, with her squad now up just 11-8 and on the wrong side of a 4-0 run.
“This team just buys into whatever we throw at them,” Caudill said. “Practice, a lineup change, a new position, they’ve bought into all of it. Seven of the 12 players here are new pieces, and they just buy in and show cohesion.”
The Lions quickly regathered themselves, including an ace from junior Taylor Bartrum, and pulled out to a commanding 18-10 lead.
Caudill called another timeout to try to save the set.
The Volleycats didn’t roll over, but it seemed that the gas tank had run dry for them.
Boyd County kept the lead and took the second set 25-17.
“Volleyball is such a team sport,” coach Neltner said. “When you have talent like we do at every single position, everyone is around to pick each other up.”
While the Ashland dance team performed during the rest period, both teams were getting focused for the third set.
The Lions were looking to put the game to bed, while the Volleycats looked to spark a comeback.
The third set got off to a more even start, with both teams exchanging points early.
Neltner called timeout up 7-6, to see if her squad could put together a run.
That run came out of the break, as the Lions turned a 7-6 lead into a 17-9 lead in short order.
That run included another ace from Bartrum.
Ashland couldn’t make up the difference, as they dropped the final set 25-14.
The Lions have another district game ahead of them, as they host Fairview on Thursday night.
“I think we finally found our rotation,” Neltner said. “We’re going to work with that and work on serving. Going into these district matches you have to find momentum and work on attitude. Good teams lose every day if they don’t bring the right attitude. We want to bring that with the skill we have.”
Ashland also plays next on Thursday as they look to rebound against a visiting Raceland team that has yet to taste defeat.