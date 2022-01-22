SUMMIT On a night where temperatures would dip into single digits, the Boyd County Lions looked red-hot on the court.
The Lions defeated Raceland, 69-44, and received points from 10 players in the rotation.
“We’re very pleased with the way we played,” said Boyd County coach Randy Anderson. “Shooting is a practice skill. We have a lot of skilled kids and any night can be their night.”
“Boyd County is a great, well-coached team,” said Raceland coach Joe Bryan. “There’s a reason they’re regarded so highly in the region.”
The game started off back and forth before Boyd County exploded for a quick 9-0 run, causing Bryan to call timeout suddenly down 18-10.
Raceland managed to stop the bleeding out of the timeout, making a quick bucket to end Boyd County’s run. The Rams still found themselves down six points going into the second quarter, 20-14.
The Lions pulled through the second quarter with a pair of 3s from Cole Hicks and Rheyce Deboard.
When Boyd County took a 33-22 lead into the locker room at the half, Deboard and Raceland’s Andrew Floyd led in scoring with 10 points apiece.
“We wanted a test,” Bryan said of his mindset going into the game. “They gave us a lot to look at and we’re ready to go the drawing board and get better.”
Out of the break, Boyd County started to pull further away from Raceland. The Rams put up just 10 points for the quarter and missed six of their 11 free throw attempts.
“It was a game of paces tonight,” Anderson said. “When Raceland was in man defense, our post people played really good. When they went zone, our perimeter guys showed up.”
With a score of 48-32 through three quarters, Boyd County put the Rams to bed without incident in the fourth.
The Lions put up 21 points in the final frame, including a trio of 3s from Hicks, Clay Robertson, and Jacob Spurlock, to win 69-44.
Boyd County’s next game is against Ashland at home. Thanks to weather cancellations, Friday night’s game against Raceland was Boyd County’s first since their 72-54 loss at Ashland on January 11.
“We know how good Ashland is,” Anderson said. “They got us by 18 last time. Sometime between now and tournament time, we’re just trying to close the gap.”
Raceland looks towards their game Saturday night against Morgan County in the Shane Davidson Memorial Classic. Raceland will induct Scott Woods into their Hall of Fame on that night, as well.
“That’s a special night for our community,” Bryan said. “It’s special for our team and we’re really looking forward to it.”
RACELAND 14 8 10 12 — 44
BOYD CO. 20 13 15 21 — 69
Calloway County (44) Floyd 12, Gallion 9, Gauze 6, Broughton 5, Newman 4, Perkins 2, Sutton 2, Thacker 2, Topping 2. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Broughton 1). FT: 13-18. Fouls: 8.
Boyd County (69) — Newsome 16, Deboard 14, Hicks 9, Spurlock 7, A. Taylor 6, Robertson 6, Ellis 4, G. Taylor 3, Holbrook 2, Jackson 2. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Hicks 3, Deboard 2, Robertson 2, Spurlock 2, G. Taylor 1). FT:3-8. Fouls: 15.