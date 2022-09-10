LLOYD Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson had seen his team in this position before and not found a way to win.
The Lions were in total control of their game with Greenup County on Friday night with 5:47 left to play when adversity struck in the form of a 93-yard touchdown pass to Musketeer Brady Howard from quarterback Tyson Sammons cut a 29-14 Boyd County lead to 29-21.
The Greenup County defense then held Boyd County to a three-and-out and promptly blocked a Boyd County punt to take over first goal at the 10.
The Lions (3-1) defense held the Musketeers out of the end zone to hold on for a 29-21 win at The Farm. Boyd County also caused three turnovers in the victory.
Ferguson was pleased with his team’s resilience.
“We found a way to make it interesting," he said. "I will say this, we found a way to win. The last couple years, we have found ways to lose games. I am happy we stepped up and made the plays late to get the win."
The first half was full of great offensive plays for both teams. Boyd County took the opening kickoff and drove 65 yards in eight plays, culminated by a 7-yard touchdown run by Rhett Holbrook. Holbrook accounted for 64 yards on the ground and through the air on the drive. Cole Thompson added the extra point for a quick 7-0 lead.
Greenup County fumbled deep in Boyd County territory after a long pass completion. It was the first of three turnovers lost by the Musketeers.
After forcing a Boyd County punt, the Musketeers went on a 57-yard, seven-play drive that stretched from the end of the first quarter into the first minute of the second. Sammons matched Holbrook’s 7-yard touchdown with one of his own. Carson Wireman added the PAT and knotted the game at 7.
The Lions regained the lead when Rhett found his brother Trey Holbrook in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. Thompson added the PAT for a 14-7 Boyd County lead at the 7:45 mark of the second quarter.
The Musketeers (3-1) responded by marching 80 yards on eight plays for a tying touchdown run by Ike Henderson from 11 yards out. The drive was highlighted by a 33-yard pass from Sammons to senior Ethan Kelley. Wireman booted the PAT to make it 14-14 with 5:52 left in the first half.
Rhett Holbrook went to work on the Lions next drive. The sophomore signal-caller completed six of seven passes for 71 yards, the last being a tipped pass that landed in the hands of Malachi Wheeler for a Lion TD. The Lions converted a two-point conversion for a 22-14 halftime lead.
Greenup County coach Zack Moore lamented not getting off the field on third down situations in the first half.
"That had a lot to do with what Boyd County was doing offensively," Moore said. "We also played a little on our heels in the first half.”
After an opening half that featured nearly 400 yards of offense, both teams made defensive adjustments in the second half. The Lion defense got an interception from Garrett Crum to end Greenup County’s first second-half drive and a sack to end the next Musketeer possession.
The Lions scored the first touchdown of the second half on a 4-yard TD run by Wheeler with 39 seconds left in the third quarter. Rhett Holbrook’s 21 yard pass to Jacob Meade kept the drive alive on second-and-16. Thompson added the PAT for a commanding 29-14 lead.
Another fumble in Lion territory thwarted another Greenup County threat, and a Cole Thompson punt pinned the Musketeers back to their own 7 one drive later.
But Sammons's pass to a streaking Howard for 93 yards got the Musketeers back in the game. A Boyd County three-and-out led to the Greenup County blocked punt.
A Sammons run got the ball to the 5, but on fourth down, the Musketeers missed on a slant pattern pass to give the ball back to the Lions.
Two Dakota Thompson runs produced a key first down for Boyd County and Wheeler sealed the win with a 45-yard run to the Greenup County 31. Two kneel-downs, and Boyd County had an impressive road win.
Ferguson liked the versatility of the Lions offense.
“Our passing game in the first half was outstanding," he said. "We really kept them off-balance. We ran the ball and controlled the clock in the second half. And then our defense stepped up on their last drive with their backs against the wall.”
Turnovers played a huge role in the game and Moore was well aware.
“We had three turnovers. That was basically the game," he said. "We also gave up the ball on downs twice, so that is basically five turnovers. At the end of the day, we just didn’t make enough plays. We fought back and gave ourselves a chance, but it just didn’t happen. A lot of credit goes to Boyd County.”
Ferguson also had praise for kicker Cole Thompson.
“He makes teams go 80 yards with his kickoffs," Ferguson said. "We joke around he has the most pride stickers because he gets one for every touchback."
Boyd County’s Rhett Holbrook went 18 of 23 for 233 yards to five different Lion receivers. Sammons threw for 200 yards and ran for another 109 yards for the Musketeers.
Boyd County 7 15 7 0 29
Greenup County 0 14 0 7 21
FIRST QUARTER
BC—Rhett Holbrook 7 run (Cole Thompson kick) 8:21
SECOND QUARTER
GC— Tyson Sammons 7 run (Carson Wireman kick) 10:58
BC— Trey Holbrook 14 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Thompson kick) 7:45
GC— Ike Henderson 11 run (Wireman kick) 5:52
BC— Malachi Wheeler 8 pass from Holbrook (Thornton run) 3:15
THIRD QUARTER
BC— Wheeler 4 run (Thompson kick) 0:39
FOURTH QUARTER
GC— Brady Howard 93 pass from Sammons (Wireman kick) 5:39
BC GC
First Downs 22 19
Rushes-Yards 38-201 25-159
Comp-Att-Yards 18-23-0 7-14-1
Passing Yards 233 200
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Punts-Avg. 4-38.0 2-22.5
Penalties 6-47 4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyd County Rushing: Wheeler 15-85, D. Thompson 9-50, R. Holbrook 8-48, Thornton 3-8.
Greenup County Rushing: Sammons 14-109, Henderson 11-40.
Boyd County Passing: R. Holbrook 18 of 23 for 233 yards
Greenup County Passing: Sammons 7 of 14 167 yards, 1 interception.
Boyd County receiving: Thornton 7-90, T. Holbrook 5-84, Wheeler 4-25, Meade 1-21, Butler 1-16.
Greenup County receiving: Howard 3-123, Griffith 3-44, Kelley 1-33.