LLOYD Sometimes, Boyd County scored on Greenup County from far away.
Other times, the Lions drove the baseline, scored in the paint, knocked down short jumpers and converted offensive rebounds.
Put simply, it was a joyful return to Cannonsburg a 69-43 win Thursday at The Greenhouse.
“I've said it before – we've got 10 or 11 kids that can play on the varsity level,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “Every night is going to be different.”
The reasons Boyd County won were multitudinous: Carson Webb, Austin Gibbs scored 13 and 12 points, respectively; Jason Ellis came off the bench to add another 11; and the defense forced 28 Musketeer turnovers.
“We just sold out and really played hard,” Gibbs said. “That's the thing about are team – if we just listen to what the coaches have to tell us and we just play to the best of our ability, I think every night we can go out and show the team we really are.”
Greenup County coach Steve Barker was not worried. He talked about his team's relative inexperience, and he thought the Musketeers could be playing better by mid-February.
“I'm not concerned because I know what kind of work ethic these kids have,” Barker said. “ … And you turn the ball over 28 times, you're not going to beat anybody.”
The early minutes produced a paucity of points. After Boyd County's Dawson Meade drained 3-pointer Greenup County's Nick Hewlett's scored a 2, the Lions (3-2) didn't score again until Rheyce Deboard's steal and layup nearly three minutes later.
The Musketeers were colder – when they didn't hurry shots or send cross-court passes into the stands, they picked up their dribble just inside the half-court line, where two Lions surrounded the ball.
The result: nothing until Carson Wireman's 3 with 1:32 left in the first.
After Gibbs' bucket gave Boyd County a 7-3 lead, the Lions didn't score again until Webb's bucket with a second left.
Greenup County (1-4) closed to 9-7 after Logan Bays' bucket 12 seconds into the second stanza – and then watched Boyd County pulled ahead, 16-10, in less than two minutes.
The Musketeers stayed with its 2-3 zone defense for most of the first half. Though Anderson thought his team held the ball too much and had too few entry passes into the paint, the Lions solved it in two ways: speed and owning the baseline.
Three examples: a minute into the second quarter, Deboard hurried past a defender an unchallenged for a layup; and baseline jumpers from Gibbs and Webb.
Greenup County finally switched to a man-to-man with about four minutes to go before halftime. Didn't matter much – Meade knocked down a 3, Webb hit a 12-foot jumper in the paint, the first points of a 13-7 run.
The Musketeers came no closer than 36-25 two minutes into the third quarter on buckets from Carson Sammons and Jonah Gibson.
“I just was really aggravated first half about our defense,” Anderson said. “I felt like we had a whole lot more energy the third quarter, and defense was a whole lot better. When we do that, we're good.”
Boone Gibson led Greenup County with 11 points, and Wireman added 10.
BOYD CO. 9 27 14 19 — 69
GREENUP CO. 5 16 11 11 — 43
Boyd Co. (69) — Meade 9, Webb 13, Newsome 6, Deboard 8, Gibbs 12, Ellis 11, McNeil 6, Blevins 2, Jackson 1. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Meade 2, Webb). FT: 12-17. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Greenup Co. (43) — Sammons 2, B. Gibson 11, Wireman 10, Hewlett 4, Hannah 2, J. Gibson 4, Bays 4, Adkins 3, Haislop 2, Haywood 1. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Wireman 2, B. Gibson, Adkins). FT: 3-7. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.