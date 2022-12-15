SUMMIT Jacob Spurlock and Rhett Holbrook used two animals to describe Boyd County.
Cheetah and jellyfish.
Boyd County displayed both traits with a blistering offensive pace mixed with a stinging defensive performance to cruise to a 107-67, running-clock district win over Fairview at Boyd County Middle School Thursday night.
“Offensively, probably one of the better games where we actually ran to the corners to stretch people,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “We can be really, really good if we do that. We’ve got bigs now that are running to the rim and can finish. One swing and now you can dive and make a play. Just really pleased with how our top eight really responded to some tough coaching Wednesday.”
Boyd County (5-1) raced out to an 11-2 run behind a quick start from Griffin Taylor and the Lions followed in tow. Boyd County closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run behind an Alex Martin five-point spurt, a Trey Holbrook dunk and Taylor knifing his way to the rim before the horn for his ninth point of the opening frame.
“That’s what they do is leak out and get in transition,” Fairview coach Clarence Thompson said. “If I’m not mistaken, I think they had 15 baskets in transition in the first half.”
Anderson called the run to end the quarter a momentum booster for the Lions.
“That’s huge because we’ve had times where that’s happened against us,” Anderson said of the surge to end the quarter. “It changes the whole mood of when you talk to them. Trey is kind of deceiving athletic. That was a pretty easy dunk.”
Rhett Holbrook closed the second quarter with a spurt of his own with 13 first half points and a 59-34 lead at the half. Boyd County outscored Fairview 30-13 in the third quarter as the Lions put the running clock in motion inside of four minutes to play in the frame.
All five Boyd County starters finished with double digit scoring. Taylor had 16. Jacob Spurlock kicked in 14. Rhett Holbrook netted 13. Cole Hicks and Jason Ellis each added 12. Boyd County outrebounded Fairview 51-26 and shot 53.1% (43-81) from the field.
“That’s a good thing when you have that many outlets and options,” Anderson said. “That first five we run out there, just so much confidence and so much respect in the way they treat their teammates and love their teammates and how they play together.”
Boyd County’s starting five netted 67 of its 107 total points.
Martin led Boyd County with 20 points off the bench.
“I thought he was really good just understanding that he’s good…I mean he hit a couple of 3s, but he’s really good when he’s balanced inside,” Anderson said of Martin.
Martin went 8 of 11 from the field and 7 of 8 from inside the arc. He grabbed five rebounds as well.
Boyd County forced 15 Fairview turnovers, 11 coming before the break.
“Our big emphasis going forward is just how good can we get defensively,” Anderson said. “Get to where we really pressure the ball and don’t give up straight line drives. Can we deny the first pass and then, how good is our help going to be? That was the emphasis all night long.”
Thompson felt like his team was not ready to run with the Lions.
“I’ll tell you what I didn’t like about our team was our conditioning,” Thompson said. “That’s what really hurt us from the beginning. It transpired on where they are up 6-0, 8-2, 12-2 then we take a bad shot and we are upset and we don’t get back (on defense).”
Fairview (2-4) was led by Steven Day’s 27 points. Tamel Smith added 18. Tanner Johnson had 17.
“Steven could’ve had 40 tonight,” Thompson said. “Another 13 points really isn’t much and he could’ve had that tonight, but his conditioning isn’t good. He turns around, misses a shot or gets upset because he doesn’t get a call and his man leaks out and they are going down for a layup. That comes from experience. We have to build, build, build, but good things are happening and it's just going to take time.”
Boyd County plays Eastern at Rowan County today in the Stockyards Bank & Trust Challenge.
Fairview travels to Floyd Central Saturday.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Smith 6-15 2-3 3 18
Johnson 8-22 0-1 7 17
Spates-Olds 0-1 0-0 3 0
Day 8-17 8-9 4 27
Harper 0-1 0-0 2 0
Adams 0-0 0-0 4 0
Reihs 1-2 0-0 0 3
Cox 0-3 0-0 1 0
Turner 0-0 0-0 0 0
Kouns 0-1 0-0 0 0
Cummings 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 23-62 10-13 26 65
FG Pct.: 37.1. FT Pct.: 76.9. 3-pointers: 9-27(Smith 4-8, Johnson 1-7, Reihs 1-2, Cox 0-2, Kouns 0-1, Day 3-6, Harper 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 5-13 0-1 4 12
Spurlock 5-11 3-3 8 14
Ellis 6-10 0-0 9 12
Taylor 5-8 5-5 9 16
R. Holbrook 5-11 1-2 6 13
T. Holbrook 3-4 0-0 4 6
Martin 8-11 3-4 5 20
D. Smith 2-5 0-0 1 5
Wheeler 1-3 0-0 2 2
Crum 0-1 0-0 0 0
Rardon 1-1 0-0 0 2
Lewis 1-1 1-2 2 3
Jones 0-1 0-0 1 0
J. Smith 1-1 0-0 0 2
TEAM 0
TOTAL 43-81 13-17 51 107
FG Pct.: 53.1. FT Pct.: 76.5. 3-pointers: 8-26(Hicks 2-5, Spurlock 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Crum 0-1, D. Smith 1-4, Martin 1-3, Wheeler 0-1, R. Holbrook 2-6).PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8.
FAIRVIEW 8 26 13 18 — 65
BOYD CO. 25 34 30 18 — 107
Officials: Mario McKissick, Bill Renzi, Zane Frye