CANNONSBURG Logan Price had no intention of letting bygones be bygones.
And Boyd County’s coach didn’t have much trouble finding fodder with which to prepare the Lions to meet East Carter on Thursday night.
Boyd County let a three-goal second-half lead slip away in a loss to Russell on Tuesday night.
Suffice to say, it didn’t happen again two nights later.
The host Lions tallied twice in rapid succession in the final three minutes of the first half, then tacked on two more goals in the second half to blow open a 4-0 victory over the Raiders.
“My guys know that I’m not gonna hide from anything,” Price said. “We talked about that: how do you respond? Because we had two options; it’s either come out here and lay an egg and feel sorry for yourselves, or you come out and fight.
“Actually, the words we used were, set it on fire.”
Not that Price would sanction actual arson, but the Lions fulfilled that metaphor.
Alec Lawson opened the scoring for Boyd County (6-2-2) by chasing down Rolan Sanderson’s through ball and winning a one-on-one with diving Raiders keeper Breck Sargent in the 38th minute.
Wyatt Norris found the goal two minutes later, just seconds before halftime, from right around the edge of the 6-yard box by slipping the ball to the left of Sargent. East Carter’s goalie got a glove on it, but Norris had gotten enough on the shot for it to trickle across the goal line.
Sanderson set up both first-half goals. He first adeptly slipped the ball between, through and past no fewer than five East Carter defenders so Lawson could run on to it.
Sanderson then made a run from the corner toward the goal to draw a defender and found Norris loitering open.
“We expect that from Ro,” Price said. “He’s got great vision.”
Boyd County freshman Wil Blankenship netted his first varsity goal in the 48th minute. He was in the right place at the right time near the edge of the 18 to power home a rebound initially parried by Sargent.
Blankenship and fellow freshman Eli Simpkins drew praise from Price for their mettle in what has been one of the most hotly contested series in the 16th Region.
“Elijah Simpkins, I don’t know if he’s played hardly a minute at all, and to step right into the East Carter-Boyd County rivalry, welcome to the fire, pal,” Price said. “(Simpkins and Blankenship), it’s great to see those guys’ confidence soaring already.”
The Lions’ Cole Thompson put on the finishing touches with a laser-shot penalty kick in the 57th minute after a Raiders hand ball in the box.
With Boyd County shorthanded due to a red-card-induced suspension, Thompson moved to the midfield.
“Like a captain does, no questions asked, said ‘Yes, sir,’ and he just went and got the job done for his team,” Price said.
The Lions’ coach also credited contributions from Alec Whitely and Spencer Gallion, who stuffed a Raiders run deep into Boyd County’s end in the final minute of play.
“He played 6-2, 260 tonight,” Price said of Gallion. “He didn’t play 5-foot, 100 pounds, and that’s what we’ve been talking about to Spencer. He got that dog in him, as the kids say.”
East Carter (7-3) sustained its first loss by more than two goals in nearly a calendar year. Thursday’s margin was borderline shocking, considering the Raiders and Lions had played to one-goal decisions, draws or matches that had to be decided by kicks from the mark in 15 of their previous 19 encounters over the previous nine seasons.
Instead, the four-goal separation tied for East Carter’s worst loss to a region opponent since Sept. 29, 2015 – a 5-0 loss to the Lions.
In that light, Raiders coach Quinn Huddle said the result was – or definitely should be – an eye-opener for his side.
“Oh, if it doesn’t, I don’t know what they’re looking at,” Huddle said. “These games are always close. Coach Price has a great program, and I feel like we have a good program. These should be battles that we look forward to, and tonight we just didn’t. That’s completely on me.”
Huddle believes the Raiders can fix it – and will have opportunities to as they limber up for the postseason with tough matches next week at Ashland and Russell.
“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Huddle said. “We’ve gotta get out there and make plays and be a little bit tougher mentally and physically. I think if we do that, we’re just as good as anyone.
“I think the first 37 minutes tonight showed that, and that might be even more frustrating than just getting outplayed 80 straight.”
(606) 326-2658 |