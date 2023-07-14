Boyd County’s new softball coach brings championship aspirations to his new post.
He’s already experienced that level of success in a Lions’ uniform.
Boyd County handed the reins of its softball program to Lance Seasor on Thursday. He has played an integral part in leading players at Boyd County as a youth and middle school softball coach.
Seasor won a state title in 2001 on a Lions baseball team guided by Hall-of-Fame coach Jody Hamilton. The new skipper feels honored and excited to add to the diamond tradition at this alma mater.
“I was born in Boyd County,” Seasor said, “and raised in Boyd County. I played here. I could not be happier to come back and have the opportunity to coach where I played. It’s something that I have always thought about doing. To have this opportunity to do that, it’s really special.”
Seasor has coached in Boyd County’s Cal Ripken Little League program for seven years. He also coached summer baseball at the school from 2009-12.
Boyd County athletic director Pete Fraley believes Seasor meets the qualifications to become the school’s next softball coach due to his level of success and commitment to the sport.
“Coach Seasor has been a huge part of the development of our feeder program through the Ripken league and middle school program,” Fraley said. “There is a level of comfort with those kids. He is no stranger to hard work. He knows what it takes to be successful having played on our state champion baseball team and then playing collegiate ball at Morehead State.”
“Lance is a softball junkie,” he added. “He has even turned his front yard into a dirt infield. We feel he is more than capable of taking the reins and keeping our team playing at a high level. We had several highly qualified applicants. We appreciate their interest in our program.”
Like most players under his leadership, Seasor said he has learned several coaching philosophies from Hamilton. He also prospered on the field on the same path.
After high school, Seasor played second base at Morehead State. He was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2005.
“I talk to coach Hamilton a lot and I talked to him prior to taking this job,” Seasor said. “The main thing he taught us was accountability and discipline in whatever you decide to do in life. He wanted us to be accountable for our actions. If you don’t work for something, don’t expect great results. They were things he really imprinted on us as players. It’s the same thing I want to imprint on my girls with softball.”
Seasor felt like it was the perfect time to apply for the varsity position. He wants to incorporate all grade levels to build softball in the community.
“There is one thing that I would like to get going here at Boyd County,” Seasor said. “Through coaching the younger players, I know how much they look up to the older players. I want to bring that full circle. I’d love to have more youth nights at the field and get more younger kids involved. I think it’s something that we haven’t done much in the past.”
Seasor inherits an experienced team that won 26 games last season. The Lions are currently the two-time defending 64th District champions and have advanced to the region semifinals for five consecutive years.
The program continues to upgrade its facilities and has been one of the original hosts of the popular Tri-State Showcase for the last seven seasons.
Boyd County looks to take the next step. The Lions have reached six region finals since 2010.
“My style of play is fast-paced,” Seasor said. “We will take a lot of chances and manufacture a lot of runs. We want to move runners along. We will try to put pressure on the other team.”
Seasor is the successor to Dave Wheeler, who resigned after a successful 29-year career. The two have known each other for decades and talk on a regular basis, especially during the softball season.
The relationship is one of the many reasons that Seasor expects a seamless transition. He said he has coached every player on the varsity and junior varsity roster at some point during their time in a Lions uniform. Seasor said he has a great group of girls coming back after losing a few impactful seniors.
“If you look at our roster, we did lose some key seniors last year,” Seasor said. “We should be returning six to seven starters. Not only do those girls have varsity experience, but they also have an extremely high level of travel ball experience. We are going to have a younger team, but those girls are going to play way above their age. I really think they can make some noise in the region and hopefully at the state tournament. It’s the ultimate goal.”
“I fully expect us to hit the ground running,” he added. “We are going to be pretty good.”
