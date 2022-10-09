ASHLAND Boyd County and Mason County held onto the top two spots in Saturday’s Area 7 Cross Country Championship at Ashland’s Central Park with the Lions capturing the boys’ title for the second straight year and the Royals reclaiming the girls’ crown from BCHS after having won the previous four seasons. Boyd’s girls and Mason’s boys finished second in both events.
Most impressively, the Lion boys won with just the minimum number of entries: five. Boyd County’s quintet scored 30 points to topple Mason County (66) and East Carter (93). It was the Lions’ fourth title in the last five years, with the lone aberration coming in 2020 when the event was titled the “Super 7” and featured teams from outside the Area 7 map. The change was necessitated to due Covid-19 scheduling issues. Over the last nine years, Boyd County has captured the title five times and finished no lower than fourth.
“What I love about our boys is the interchanging in their placements on the team,” Boyd County coach Becca Chaney said. “We have five boys. They just ran amazing today. They’re working on really starting to pack up in the front. I think I had four in the top 10 maybe. So, any time they do that, they are getting their job done and taking care of what they need to do to be successful.”
Host Ashland finished fourth with 102 points, followed by Nicholas County (107), Russell (144), Montgomery County (161), Greenup County (199) and Bracken County (219). Elliott County, Raceland, Menifee County and Morgan County also had representatives, but did not field enough for a full team. Pikeville and East Ridge also had runners, but did not factor into the scoring since both are located outside of the Area 7 boundary.
Mason County’s girls tied for third last year, but had previously won six of seven crowns. On Saturday, the Royals tallied 48 points to edge Boyd (61) and Russell (68).
“We’re finally starting to get healthy. We had one girl running for the first 5K of the year and ended up being our No. 5 runner and made a big difference for us. That was very unexpected … because she’s had ankle issues and nagging injuries,” said Mason County coach Mark Kachler. “I thought (runner-up) Paige Decker had an extremely good race today.”
Rowan County was fourth with 90 points, followed by Ashland (108), Montgomery County (158), Bracken County (186), East Carter (242), Menifee County (259) and Fleming County (272). Raceland, Morgan County and Nicholas County also had individual entries, but did not qualify for the team standings. Pikeville also competed unofficially.
“We knew it was going to be that tight,” Kachler said of the standings. “We ran against Boyd a couple of times earlier this year. They weren’t at full strength last weekend at the Greater Louisville Classic, but when we ran against them at their facility, they beat us pretty soundly. So, we feel good about how we ran today.”
Like Mason, Chaney’s squad has been battling injuries.
“The girls' team is starting to come along. We’ve been bringing kids back in after injuries,” she said. “We’ve got three weeks to hopefully get everybody back where they left off from before we had to rest them. They’re battling in there. We’ve got some things to work on, but I think we’re heading in the right direction for the end of the season. … They’re feeding off each other in practices. Hopefully be the time of region and state they’ll be on top where we left off.”
Both Chaney and Kachler praised their primary challengers.
“Mason County we know is always going to be a tough team. Mark does a good job with those girls and those girls have been running for a while. They are some seasoned runners on that team. You just can’t take anything away from them. They’re just amazing,” Chaney said. “Russell has made a huge improvement this season. You can’t take anything away from them. They’ve been coming after us as hard as they can.”
“Honestly, I believe Boyd is just at a different level than where we are. They are clearly the No. 1 team in the region, but it’s been very close all year long between us and East Carter and we beat them today for second, so that was a good sign,” Kachler said of the boys’ competition.
Both winners were the same individuals who won Wednesday’s Eastern Kentucky Conference championship in Bath County. Neither Rowan County junior Autumn Egleston nor Nicholas County sophomore Donovan Maddox were hampered by the short lag time between meets.
“When I race, I have a good two-or three-day period where I am still in that competitive zone. So being able to race, then two days later race again, is a lot easier for me to be able to have that competitiveness and for me to be able to get it all out,” Egleston said.
“I stayed motivated and ready to run. We took a break off the next day and ran light yesterday. I was ready for today. I felt pretty good," Donovan said. “Having the days off and being able to wind down, I felt pretty good. …. I felt like I fully recovered.”
Donovan became Nicholas County’s first individual champ since Shelby Watkins won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. He also was the first winner not from a BCHS team since Russell’s Tyler Andre crossed the line first in the 2014 race. Boyd County’s JB Terrill won the last three races and Elijah Miller captured consecutive titles in 2015 and 2106, while Bracken County’s Brandon Cox and Jared Jefferson were the 2018 and 2017 champs, respectively. Donovan finished fifth last fall.
For the second straight meet, Donovan held off Boyd County’s Mason Newsome down the stretch. Donovan was clocked in 16:11.14, with Newsome at 16:13.79 over the 5K course.
“I wanted to push out. I knew Mason (Newsome) was going to run with me and I just wanted to stick with him and kick at the end over here toward the last 100 meters or so. I didn’t want to push out too quickly, just toward the end I wanted to kick,” Donovan said. “I just wanted to keep pace with him. He was pretty much keeping the pace for me. I was just sticking with him. He pushed me through the race and I just stuck with him.”
Newsome led most of the race, but Donovan saved his best for the end when the course ran just inside the perimeter of the left-field fence of a baseball field before it finished at home plate. Newsome made a late push as the two entered right-center field, but Donovan was able to withstand the last challenge.
“On flat courses, it seems like everybody is more competitive and I just try to stick with the front of the pack, hang in there and sit-and-kick” Donovan said. “I stuck behind Mason. I let him lead for about three quarters of the way and then I snuck up beside him until the last 100 meters. I felt him towards the very beginning right before getting into the field. He pushed out in front of me and I didn’t want him to get too much of a lead, but I felt like he kicked a little early. So, I stuck behind him, kept a heavy jog and then towards the end I started kicking. I was saving (something) for the field. I didn’t want to fully go out to a sprint when I got onto the field, … so I just held with him and kicked at the end.”
According to Menifee County head coach Paul Ricker, Wildcat sophomore Brevon Ricker is believed to have broken the school record after finishing in third in 16:33.86. Although no official time can be verified, the fastest previous accepted mark was 16:54 set by Bryan Blankenship at the state championship in 1981. Prior to Saturday, Ricker’s ‘pr’ was 17:50.
Boyd County’s Ayden Riddle placed fourth in 16:39.18, with Greenup County’s Cody Brown next in 16:42.99. Boyd County’s Hudson Cox finished in 16:49.62 and Mason County’s Dashawn Overly came across the line in 16:55.02.
East Ridge’s Keghan Thompson (sixth in 16:49.07), and PIkeville’s Carter Hurley (eighth in 16:51.26) and Rylan Keathley (14th in 17:38.01), all finished among the leaders, although they were not counted in the standings.
Rowan County’s Cohen Perkins was eighth in 16:55.76, with Boyd County’s Rolen Sanderson was ninth in 16:58.13, East Carter’s Peyton Fannin was 10th in 16:58.79, Mason County’s Peyton Ullery was 11th in 17:20.79, Rowan County’s Charlie Luke was 12th in 17:25.81, East Carter’s Gabriel James was 13th in 17:30.07 and Ashland’s Chandler Boyle was 14th in 17:46.15. The top seven were named first-team All-Area with the next seven listed on the second team.
Egleston’s title was the first for a Rowan County runner since Shelley DeHarte captured the boys’ race in 2013. Egleston was sixth in 2021 and fourth in 2020. She did not compete at the meet in 2019. She covered the 5K course in 18:38.77 well ahead of the runner-up Decker. The Mason County senior, who won the race in 2019 and has finished in the top five each year between 2017 and 2020, was clocked in 18:54.71.
“My goal was to win and I knew I could get a good time on this course. So, I was trying to get a ‘pr’ and win and with Paige behind me (it) helped my strive for that racing aspect of cross country which I love,” Egleston said. “My strategy was to go out and pace with Paige for the first mile and then just go. That’s how I attacked this course. Probably the last mile I felt strong enough to be able to keep my stride up at the ending so I could have enough (to) sprint.”
Egleston thought the course suited her running style.
“I’m very good at flats. With how short I am, it’s easier for me to be close to the ground and have a longer stride,” she said. “So, the flats really help me and I have a little bit of an advantage of being able to use my stride, which I have an unusually long stride.”
Boyd County’s Sami Govey was third in 19:21.69, followed by 2021 runner-up Ava Plum of Montgomery County in fourth in 19:37.34. Ashland’s Aubree Hay was fifth in 19:47.67, Mason County’s Elizabeth Lavinder was sixth in 20:01.32 and Rowan County’s Ariah Egleston was seventh in 20:07.49. Each of those finishers were named to the All-Area 7 First Team.
Mason County senior Layla Henderson, the 2020 champ, was eighth in 20:26.78. Boyd County’s Lexi Ramey was ninth in 20:32.15, Russell’s Stevie McSorley was 10th in 20:36.11, Russell’s Courtney Fitzpatrick was 11th in 20:41.17, Boyd County’s Taylor Crawford was 12th in 20:42.06, Mason County’s Morgan Carpenter was 13th in 20:49.03 and Russell’s Raegan Osborn was 14th in 21:00.51. Those seven each earned second-team All-Area honors.
In the day’s other races, Nicholas County seventh-grader MacKenzie Donovan (11:44.50) and Mason County eighth-grader Nicholas Schiltz (10:40.37) won the boys’ and girls’ middle school 3K races, respectively. Ashland’s sixth-grader Piper Griffith (9:42.88) and fifth-grader Reed Runyon respectively won the boys’ and girls’ 2,012-meter events, which are generally classified as the elementary school division.