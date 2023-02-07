RACELAND Raceland coach Joe Bryan described Boyd County’s attack in the first half. It was like standing on the battlefield and watching the tanks approaching with no way of stopping the attack.
Boyd County raced out to a 31-9 lead after one quarter behind a barrage of 3-pointers to cruise to a 90-53 running-clock win over Raceland Tuesday night at ‘The Palace."
“That was the talk in pregame,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said of the quick start. “We had three really good wins to end the week last week and that target that was on our back is now on your chest. So, how are you going to handle it? Let’s go out and play suffocating defense like an anaconda and we shot the ball extremely well.”
Cole Hicks and Jacob Spurlock led the Lions with 19 points each as the Lions drained 16 3-pointers in the win. Hicks went 5 for 7 and Drew Smith went 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.
Spurlock got the scoring rolling with a pair of free throws and his Lions opened the flood gates for the 31-point frame. Jason Ellis hit his first of two 3s in the contest and Spurlock finished at the rim for a 9-2 edge.
“We were shorthanded and they are really good already,” Bryan said of Boyd County. “When they shoot it like that, it's hard for anyone to beat them.”
Raceland was without Connor Thacker (sickness) and Jacob Gauze (injury) who lead the Rams on both ends of the floor.
“Our kids continued to work and battle,” Bryan said. “We’ve got a good group of kids. Their demeanor doesn’t change and they continue to play. I was proud of them for that.
Rams leading scorer Christian Large pulled his squad to within six at 12-6 but the Lions closed on a 19-3 run to end the opening stanza using a three-quarter court diamond press that left Raceland (12-14) feeling like it had a dragon breathing fire down its neck the entirety of the contest.
“It's just something that we have put in here of late," Anderson said. "You just never know come post season, maybe try and speed someone up or just change the pace and the flow of the thing. We’ve been working on that for a couple weeks and I feel like it's getting better."
Boyd County (19-4) took a 52-24 lead to the locker room but had another surge coming out of the half. Spurlock connected on another triple early in the third to push the lead to 60-24 and set the running clock in motion during a 13-0 Lions run out of the locker room.
“That has been the funnest part of coaching this bunch,” Anderson said. “They’re not selfish and they really like each other and have a good time. If they hear “one more”, they will pass it. Especially early tonight, you could tell our guys understand our team and our chemistry."
Rhett Holbrook added 11 points for the Lions. Jason Ellis and Alex Martin each kicked in 10.
Parker Ison led the Rams with 15 points behind three triples.
“Good to see Jason Ellis step out and hit a couple 3s early,” Anderson said. “That’s something he has really worked on, especially the last month and a half. Its huge for him to be able to step out because he’s not just a pick and roll guy. He can extend it one more level and it opens up drive lanes.”
Boyd County has won eight in a row and welcomes Elliott County Thursday night while Raceland will entertain Lewis County Friday in a key 63rd District tilt.
“I went into the locker room and erased everything off the board and wrote Lewis and Greenup (County),” Bryan said. “That’s the only thing that matters right now. It doesn't matter what we’ve done this year. It's up to two games now and we will figure out what to do when we figure out who we have in the district.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 7-10 0-0 5 19
Spurlock 7-10 3-3 3 19
Ellis 4-7 0-0 2 10
Taylor 2-3 2-2 2 6
T. Holbrook 0-2 0-0 2 0
Crum 2-4 0-0 2 5
Rardon 2-3 0-0 0 4
Martin 5-8 0-0 3 10
R. Holbrook 4-9 0-0 5 11
Lewis 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 1
TOTAL 36-62 5-7 28 93
FG Pct.: 58.1. FT Pct.: 71.4. 3-pointers: 16-30 (Hicks 5-7, Spurlock 2-4, Ellis 2-4, Crum 1-3, Smith 3-4, Rardon 0-1, Martin 0-1, R. Holbrook 3-6).PF: 6. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Topping 1-1 2-2 1 4
Large 3-6 2-2 2 9
Waller 3-8 0-0 4 7
Newman 0-4 0-0 1 0
Arnett 2-5 0-0 4 4
Ison 6-13 0-0 3 15
Wallace 0-2 1-4 3 1
Welch 0-1 0-0 1 0
Sutton 5-7 0-0 2 10
TEAM 2
TOTAL 20-47 5-8 25 50
FG Pct.: 42.6. FT Pct.: 62.5. 3-pointers: 5-19 (Large 1-3, Waller 1-4, Newman 0-3, Arnett 0-1, Ison 3-8). PF: 7. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 18.
BOYD CO. 31 21 27 14 — 93
RACELAND 9 15 8 18 — 50
Officials: Justin Royster, Jeff Callahan, Ryan Tomolonis