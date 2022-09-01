MOREHEAD Katee Neltner had seen enough.
Boyd County’s volleyball coach had just watched the Lions squander a 10-6 lead in the first set of Thursday’s match at Rowan County, and it was time for a talking-to.
Thus verbally chastened, the defending 16th Region champions took over — a 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-22) win at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium.
“We do a lot of good things,” Neltner said. “We’re still working on our perfect rotation. I thought we found it last week, but I don’t know that we have … My girls are talented, they’re skilled, they give hard work. There’s a lot of effort given.”
Boyd County improved to 12-2 overall, and the Lions have dropped just five sets for the season. But it hasn’t been easy – 6-1 junior middle hitter Audrey Biggs is likely gone for the season with a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament.
“I’ll just shift Carly Mullins over to middle,” Neltner said. “She played it a year or two ago. She’s stepped in to fill the void.”
Rowan County (4-3), meanwhile, has taken an early lead in the 61st District standings – the Valkyries have not lost a set in wins over Menifee County, Bath County and Fleming County.
Carleigh Conley started Boyd County’s night with an ace and a service winner. Rowan County hung around – Leyla Greene’s ace cut the Lions’ lead to 3-2.
Rowan County tied things at 10-all after Madison Roar’s dink over the net and a service winner. Neltner called a timeout.
“I just told them to play the game,” Neltner said. “Nothing against Rowan County, but sometimes when we play teams that just have a little bit lesser skill than us, we like to play down. I call it ping pong or jungle ball – we don’t play to our ability.
“We do just enough to keep the score even. It’s just not good enough.”
Boyd County awakened – it took less than 10 minutes to reel off eight straight.
“The switch flipped for them,” Rowan County assistant coach Dusty Coyle said. “We lost our aggression, we lost our vibe. That is not our best team showing.”
Boyd County opened the second set with a 14-5 run. Many of the points came on the same play – Aly Caldwell setting to Conley or Taylor Bartrum on the left side for the kill.
“Taylor’s just an athletic kid, and she’s highly skilled,” Neltner said. “She gives a lot of effort.”
Coyle added: “I’d say that I like hitting. I would like to be better at it, but I do like doing it. Setting is where my strong suit is.”
Rowan County’s third-set rally was possibly its best – the Valkyries turned a 20-9 deficit into a 24-22 nail-biter on Destiny Utterback’s kill.
“I would say those two small moments in the match were encouraging,” Coyle said of the rallies. “But you can’t live in on 10 points in the beginning and 10 points at the end and expect to really have a positive outcome.”
Coyle summed up the season to date in a single word.
“I feel like we’re all a family,” Coyle said. “I love the relationship that I’ve built with the girls and how welcoming they’ve been to me, coming in and being new and stuff.”