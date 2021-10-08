CANNONSBURG Boyd County won the battle between the top two teams in the 16th Region on Thursday night. The Lions defeated Russell 3-2 (18-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-7, 15-8) in a five-set contest.
“I think losing sets like this helps,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said. “It puts into perspective that these teams aren’t rolling over for us. Having to fight for games, for wins and losing the sets that we have has really pushed them. We don’t think we’re untouchable.”
Thursday’s matchup wasn’t the first between the Lions and Red Devils this year. They met on Sept. 16 at Marvin Meredith Gym. It was the first five-set match Boyd County had played all season long. Tonight was just the second.
And it might not be the last meeting between the. The two teams could meet for a third time in the 16th Region Tournament a few weeks down the road.
“(Playing) games like this, they show us what we need to work on,” Russell coach Kacie Christian-Mullins said. “I feel great about our team.”
As for Thursday night, the Red Devils started the night off hot. They jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead in the first set, and forced Neltner to call two timeouts to try to quell Russell’s early onslaught. The Lions didn’t roll over, but just couldn’t regain any footing after the early deficit. It proved to be too much to overcome as Russell won the first set 25-18.
It marked just the third set Boyd County has lost at home this season, and the first since the Lady Lions Invitational Tournament on Sept. 11.
“We showed up a little lazy starting out,” Neltner said of the Lions’ slow start.
Boyd County found a great strategy to avoid losing the second set: never trail. While Russell knotted things up a few times during the set, Boyd County never had to play from behind.
The Red Devils kept the set respectable, but the Lions ultimately closed things out 25-15. The Lions scored two aces in the set from sophomore Audrey Biggs and senior Layla Brown.
The crucial third set had both teams vying for the 2-1 match advantage. Though they led most of the set, Russell couldn’t put any real separation between itself and the Lions.
After giving up a couple of points, Christian-Mullins called timeout up 23-20 to try to rally her crew to finish out the frame. The Red Devils did just that, winning the third set (25-21) and putting the Lions’ backs against the wall.
Neltner took her team to the locker room between the third and fourth set in hopes of avoiding their first true on-court loss of the season (the Lions only loss came from a COVID cancellation).
“It was just a little pep talk,” Neltner said with a laugh after the game. “A little bit about attitude, effort, work ethic… a lot went into it.”
Whatever Neltner said worked. The Lions jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead prompting Christian-Mullins to call timeout. It didn’t do much to slow the Lions down. The Russell coach called another one just a few minutes later, down 12-4.
No amount of timeouts could make Boyd County blink. They steamrolled Russell to take the fourth set by an impressive 25-7 score.
“When it’s going good, it’s going great. When it’s not, it’s really ugly,” said Christian-Mullins.
It all came down to the fifth and final set.
Through the first eight serves, the game was tied 4-4. After Boyd County took a one-point lead, Christian-Mullins called timeout to strategize with the Red Devils.
It was the Lions who came out of the timeout ready to finish things. Boyd County went on 6-1 run, which led to another Red Devils timeout.
Now trailing 11-5, Russell tried to stay alive, but could not fight the offensive assault that Boyd County was delivering. The Lions closed out the final set, 15-8, to capture their 23rd win of the season.
“We know our strengths and weaknesses at this point,” Neltner said. “It just comes down to who’s going to give the effort. That’s what we’re really going to focus on the next few weeks.”
The loss snaps a nine-game winning streak for Russell, but Christian-Mullins is still confident in her team’s future.
“I’m sure we’ll see them again and I’m sure it’ll be a great game again,” Christian-Mullins said.
Both the Lions and Red Devils travel to Rowan County on Saturday to compete in the Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions.