VANCEBURG Lewis County’s softball team was angry Tuesday.
The two-time defending 16th Region champion Lions eventually felt better – they hung on to defeat Rowan County, 4-3.
The source of Lewis County’s frustration: Monday’s 4-0 home loss to Pendleton County.
“We wanted a big win against Rowan County,” Lewis County right fielder Rylie Patton said. “It was a pretty good win.”
The Lions avoided a reprise of the Vikings’ 5-4 win on March 16 in Morehead for at least three reasons; Kaylen Case’s 3-for-3 night (including a double), doubles from Summer Egbert and Addison Willis, and pitcher Emily Cole’s nine strikeouts.
Cole, who’s headed for Marshall next fall, cherishes the last few games of her final high school season.
“It’s definitely bittersweet this year,” Cole said. “I love playing with this team and in this hometown, but I’m super-excited for the opportunity at Marshall.
“I take every single (high school) game in, make sure to spend all the time I can with my teammates – my best friends.”
After Cole struck out the side in the first, second baseman and Union College signee Kayla Sullivan singled to left, went to second Kiya Noble’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a Sarah Paige Weddington single to center.
Lewis County (16-6) was considerably more powerful their next two at-bats.
In the second, Case’s two-out double plated Patton, who had walked. (Problem was, Case was caught trying to advance to third.) Summer Egbert’s two-out double in the third scored Sullivan and Cole.
Patton’s two running catches in right center prevented further damage. In the fourth, she grabbed a Trinity Lambert fly and did the same to McKayla Hughes for the second out an inning later.
Patton credited Egbert and Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington, who stood outside the right field fence, for guiding her to the balls.
“I just heard people telling me to go right, right, right,” Patton said. “So I went right, right, right.”
The Vikings (21-3-1) opened the sixth with Diamond Wills’ infield single. She stole second and third, and after Malana Hamm struck out, Haven Ford, whom Cole struck out twice, came to the plate.
Cole started with ball one on a low fastball. Ford missed on a bunt and then sent a high fastball foul to left.
“I was trying to change eye levels with her,” Cole said. “I was just happy we got a foul ball so I could focus on the next pitch.”
Two drop balls low and inside moved the count to 3 and 2. On the next pitch, Ford sent one more drop ball to left, scoring Hamm.
“It was a low fastball or drop ball, I can’t remember,” Cole said. “I thought it was a decent pitch; she’s a really good ballplayer.”
Cole walked Lauryn Eastham and Lambert to load the bases, but the rally fizzled out when Baleigh Caskey lined out to Sullivan, who had moved to shortstop.
Rowan County scored twice in the seventh – Brynlee Walker scored on an error, and Eastham’s grounder scored Wills. Cole’s ninth strikeout caught Lambert looking to end the game.
“It was a good ballgame,” Rowan County coach Larry Slone said. “We battled, we didn’t give up, didn’t quit. We’re one hit away from winning the ball game, and that’s what you hope for every night you play.”
ROWAN CO. 000 001 2 – 3 5 0
LEWIS CO. 112 000 x – 4 10 2
Perkins and Eastham; Cole and Lucas. WP-Cole. LP-Perkins. 2B-Case (LC), Egbert (LC), Willis (LC).