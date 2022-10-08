CANNONSBURG Boyd County used an opportunistic defense along with several big plays on offense to trounce Holmes 43-8 on Friday night.
The Senior Night victory ensures the Lions will control their own destiny in Class 4A, District 6 play. The win improved their district record to 2-0, with road games at Scott and Rowan County in their final two games of the season.
Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson set the tone early for his team by electing to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Lions' 42-yard line on their opening drive. Dakota Thompson converted the first down and the Lions never looked back.
Two plays later, speedy sophomore Camaron Collins sprinted 59 yards on a jet sweep for an early 6-0 Boyd County lead. Cole Thompson booted the extra point for a 7-0 lead just three minutes into the contest.
On Holmes's next possession, senior Trey Holbrook picked off a Bulldog pass and returned it to the Holmes 12. Malachi Wheeler, a senior running back, ran five yards for another early Lion touchdown to push the lead to 13-0.
Thompson kicked the extra point that broke the Boyd County career record for extra points at 54, and the Lions led 14-0.
Holmes (4-3) continued to have problems with shotgun snaps to start the second quarter. A 19-yard loss backed the Bulldogs to the their own 1-yard line. The Lions then pressured quarterback Miguel Garcia in the end zone and he tried to complete a pass that fell short of the line of scrimmage. The play resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and a safety for the Lions. The defensive score extended the Boyd County lead to 16-0 at the 11:47 mark of the first half.
“Our defense was kind of bend-but-don’t-break tonight. We shut them out and scored on defense as well. They got the kickoff return for a touchdown for their only score," Ferguson said.
The Lions' (5-3) next drive also produced points. Thompson once again converted a fourth down at the Holmes 37 with a determined 5-yard run. The drive stalled at the Holmes 20, setting up a 36-yard field goal by Thompson to extend the Lion lead to 19-0.
The Bulldogs, behind the running of Curtez Hill, drove to the Lions 15-yard line. Another bad snap set up a big fourth-down play, and the Lion defense stopped Hill short of the first down.
Taking over at their own 21 with two minutes to play, the Lions drove 76 yards in only four plays to extend their lead. Rhett Holbrook completed three passes for 69 yards on the drive. Collins scored his second touchdown of the game on a leaping catch of a Holbrook pass in the end zone. Thompson added to his career record with another PAT and Boyd County's lead had grown to 26-0 with only 1:13 left in the first half.
Hill, who came into the game with 993 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, took the ensuing kickoff down the left sideline for a 93-yard touchdown. Garcia found Braidin Green in the corner of the end zone for the conversion to cut the Boyd County lead to 26-8 at halftime.
The Lion defense forced a Holmes three-and-out to start the second half. A poor Bulldog punt gave the Lion offense great field position at the Holmes 30. A sack of Holbrook forced another field goal attempt by Thompson. The senior drilled the 44-yarder for a 29-8 Lion lead.
The Lions once again took advantage of a bad snap on the Bulldogs' punt attempt. Wheeler capped a three-play, 24-yard drive with his second touchdown from nine yards out. Thompson’s PAT pushed the Boyd County lead to 36-8 with 4:03 in the third stanza.
Holmes made one final drive down the field, only to be stopped on downs at the Lion 17. Wheeler took a handoff on the second play of the ensuing Lion drive and broke free down the sideline for 68 yards.
Five plays later, senior Blake Waulk joined the scoring parade with a 6-yard TD run for a 42-8 lead. Thompson converted his fifth consecutive extra point to make the final score 43-8.
Wheeler led the Lions with 147 yards on 15 rushes, while Collins contributed 78 yards on only six carries.
Holmes's Emauryon Arnold carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 103 yards while Hill was held to 80 yards on 13 carries by the Lion defense.
HOLMES 0 8 0 0 — 8
BOYD CO. 14 12 10 7 — 43
FIRST QUARTER
BC—Camaron Collins 59 run (Cole Thompson kick) 9:01
BC—Malachi Wheeler 5 run (Thompson kick) 6:15
SECOND QUARTER
BC—Safety by Penalty 11:47
BC—Thompson 36 yard FG 7:47
BC—Collins 33 yard pass from Rhett Holbrook (Thompson kick) 1:13
H—Curtez Hill 93 yard kick return (Braidin Green pass from Miguel Garcia) 0:49
THIRD QUARTER
BC—Thompson 44 yard FG 7:32
BC—Wheeler 9 run (Thompson kick) 4:03
FOURTH QUARTER
BC—Wheeler 6 run (Thompson kick) 5:55
H BC
First Downs 10 13
Rushes-Yards 38-128 33-229
Comp-Att-Int 1-3-1 4-13-0
Passing Yards 17 98
Punts-Avg. 2-23.5 0-0
Penalties 3-25 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Holmes Rushing: Arnold 12-103, Hill 13-80, Garcia 11-(-77)
Boyd County Rushing: Wheeler 15-147, Collins 6-78, Thompson 5-24, Waulk 3-13, R. Holbrook 3-(-12)
Holmes Passing: Garcia 1 of 3 for 17 yards
Boyd County Passing: R. Holbrook 4 of 13 for 98 yards
Holmes Receiving: Green 1-17.
Boyd County Receiving: Collins 1-33, Wheeler 1-29, Thornton 1-28, Butler 1-8.