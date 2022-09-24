CANNONSBURG Malachi Wheeler is feeling optimistic about his running ability these days.
Boyd County's senior running back gave the Lions reason to have faith Friday – his 146 yards and a touchdown led his team to a 42-21 win over Harrison County.
“I'm feeling confident about my legs,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler's numbers almost made you forget the brace on his right knee – he tore his anterior cruciate ligament two years ago when he played for Coal Grove.
“I think my recovery's over now,” Wheeler said. “I'm confident in my legs … I love this team.”
Sophomore quarterback Rhett Holbrook mightily contributed, too – 88 yards on the ground (including touchdowns of 3 and 14 yards) and a touchdown toss to Josh Thornton.
“I thought our kids played really hard tonight,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “Biggest thing is, we're 1-0 in district right now. I can't ask for anything else.”
Almost lost in Boyd County's onslaught is kicker Cole Thompson's four extra points. According to Lions statistician Curtis Crye, Thompson has 51 for his career and needs just three to surpass Tom Holbrook's 53.
Wheeler's and Holbrook's heroics compensated for what Harrison County quarterback Kaydon Custard did – 280 passing yards and three touchdowns.
“He's phenomenal,” Ferguson said of Custard.
Wheeler's rushing numbers notwithstanding, his 64-yard return of the opening kickoff was largely responsible for Boyd County's (4-2, 1-0 Class 4A, District 6) opening score in just 66 seconds. Dakota Thompson ran for eight yards, Holbrook found Josh Thornton for 12, and Thompson plunged for the final yard.
“I just saw the opening; I saw that we were really blocking well at the beginning,” Wheeler said.
Harrison County (2-4, 0-1 district) responded in a little more than two minutes on Custard's 6-yard pass to Jaxson Zink. Custard set up the score with a 25-yard completion to Jashon Lewis and a 14-yard run.
“We were really struggling to protect our quarterback,” Harrison County coach Ray Graham said. “(Custard) did the best he could trying to stay alive. He did so many amazing things (Friday).”
Holbrook's 29-yard touchdown to Thornton with 6:23 left in the first quarter was the result of some serious fakery. He looked left before finding Thornton streaking down the right side – a play said he practiced in the backyard with another teammate.
Custard hit Jacobie White with a 38-yard score with no time on the clock at halftime.
Wheeler's 2-yard run capped a four-play, 73-yard drive with 4:55 left in the third, but his path to the end zone is what you should remember.
After Holbrook's 32-yard run and a personal foul against the Thorobreds gave the Lions a first-and-goal on the Thorobreds' 10, a face mask flag, a false start and another personal foul put the Lions 43 yards from the goal line. Didn't matter – Wheeler ran for 41 and the score.
Boyd County's defense was equally responsible for the Lions' next score, Holbrook's 3-yard run with 54 seconds left in the third stanza; linebacker Jack Hogsten hurried Custard into an incompletion on fourth-and-2 on the Thorobreds 43. Wheeler carried three times for 33 yards, and Holbrook carried once for seven.
Holbrook's 14-yard run with 2:37 left in the game ended the scoring.
HARRISON CO. 7 6 0 8 – 21
BOYD CO. 15 6 14 7 – 42
FIRST QUARTER
BC-Dakota Thompson 1 run (Cole Thompson kick), 10:54
HC-Jaxson Zink 6 pass from Kaydon Custard (Cameron White kick), 8:11
BC-Josh Thornton 29 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Jacob Meade pass from Camaron Collins), 6:23
SECOND QUARTER
BC-Thornton 18 run (pass failed), 2:17
HC-Jacobie White 38 pass from Custard (kick failed), 0:00
THIRD QUARTER
BC-Malachi Wheeler 2 run (C. Thompson kick), 4:55
BC-R. Holbrook 3 run (C. Thompson kick), 0:54
FOURTH QUARTER
HC-Jashon Lewis 19 pass from Custard (Malachi Feeback pass from Custard), 9:07
BC-R. Holbrook 14 run (C. Thompson kick), 2:37
HC BC
First downs 21 13
Rushes-yards 31-89 37-243
Comp-Att-Int 22-41-1 4-7-56-0
Passing yards 280 56
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Punts-Avg. 3-39.3 3-51.3
Penalties-yards 5-55 6-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Harrison Co. rushing: Custard 27-95, Feeback 4-(minus-6).
Boyd Co. rushing: Wheeler 19-146, R. Holbrook 16-88, Thompson 2-9.
Harrison Co. passing: Custard 22-41-280.
Boyd Co. passing: R. Holbrook 4-7-56.
Harrison Co. receiving: Lewis 9-86, Zink 9-131, J. White 3-42, Conway 1-3, Grubb 2-13.
Boyd Co. receiving: T. Holbrook 1-7, Thornton 3-49.