WESTWOOD Boyd County and Fairview traded baskets to open their contest Tuesday night, with the Lions grabbing an early 3-2 lead.
Then the Lions decided they were not in the mood to do any more trading the rest of the night.
Emilee Neese splashed in 16 first-half points and Audrey Biggs had 11 as Boyd County used an 18-0 run in the first stanza to cruise to a 66-20 win over Fairview at George Cooke Memorial Gymnasium.
“One of the main emphases we had in the locker room was to play for each other,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “We don’t play for ourselves; we don’t play for our parents; we play for each other. That means share the basketball and do the little things that make good things happen.”
Boyd County recorded 16 assists on 26 made baskets and outrebounded Fairview 46-20. Myla Hamilton led the way with eight boards. Sofie Stevens and Isabella Opell added seven each.
Boyd County’s run started on a Jasmine Jordan bucket for a 5-2 lead and started to gain momentum after a Biggs and-1 off a Taylor Bartrum dime. Biggs and Jordan teamed up to push the run to double digits and a Biggs stickback with 3:57 to play in the first pushed the lead to 21-2 and forced a Fairview timeout.
Neese canned four triples on seven attempts for Boyd County.
“She had a tough shooting game the other night,” Fraley said of Neese. “She was the first kid who came to me on Saturday morning wanting to shoot. We worked for about an hour and when you get in the gym, good things happen.”
Biggs finished with 13 and seven rebounds.
Fairview doubled its point production of the first three frames in the final stanza with 10 points after failing to net a point in the third.
“It’s hard to overcome, especially with being as young as we are still,” Fairview coach Mo Mullins said of the early deficit. “We have to work on our conditioning, but it’s still early on in the season. Hopefully once we get our conditioning in, we can transition back better on defense.”
Ashton Stidham led the Eagles with nine.
BOYD CO. 30 20 8 8 — 66
FAIRVIEW 6 4 0 10 — 20
Boyd County (66) — Opell 7, Stevens 8, Moore 3, Neese 16, Bartrum 2, Hamilton 2, Biggs 13, Stewart 6, Jordan 9, Ramey. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Neese 4, Opell). FT: 9-10. Fouls: 9. Turnovers: 10.
Fairview (20) — Stidham 9, K. Loving 2, Newton 2, Mi. Caskey 1, Worthington, M. Loving 3, Wallace 3, Ma. Caskey. 3-Pt. FG: 1(Wallace). FT: 3-7. Fouls: 6. Turnovers: 21.