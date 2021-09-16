CANNONSBURG About the time Ashland’s girls soccer coaches hollered “Who’s got No. 1?,” Boyd County let them know where she was.
Chasity Ekers — the wearer of the Lions’ No. 1 jersey — scored her first goal of the season in the 24th minute in Thursday’s 1-0 win.
Ekers’s goal was off a deflection.
Boyd County’s Elise Sparks started the sequence with a pass. The ball got free from Ashland’s goalkeeper and ended up in front of an unmarked Ekers, who tapped in the goal from less than six yards out.
Thing was, Ekers was surprised she was so open.
“They were marking me almost the whole game,” Ekers said. “I just crashed to the goal because I knew coach (Olivia Pennington) would rip my head off if I didn’t … I was for sure that (Ashland’s keeper) would’ve gotten it.
“I just was there. I saw it bounce off behind her, and I tapped it in.”
Boyd County thus avenged a 2-0 loss Aug. 24 at Ashland. Pennington was pleased and proud.
“I see my girls getting way more confident,” Pennington said. “They are actually getting in there and actually winning the ball and getting to the ball – taking away what we’re actually doing in practice and putting it on the field.”
LadyCats coach John Cook said Ekers’s goal was a matter of soccer drowsiness and starting six freshmen.
“We’d been possessing for most of that half … then they drop one over the top and they get one in,” Cook said. “That’s what happens when they you kind of get lulled to sleep … Losing’s not just an ‘L,’ it’s a learning experience.”
Ashland (4-8) hasn’t won since a 2-0 victory over Paintsville on Sept. 4. The LadyCats had three games called off because of COVID-19 protocols and fell to East Carter, 6-2, on Tuesday in Grayson.
“We were off for 10 days with no soccer; that obviously hurt,” Cook said. “We’re very young. … We’re the walking wounded.”
Boyd County (4-5-1) dropped its first five games and was outscored, 14-1. Pennington said things have gone better than she expected.
“We lost 10 seniors last year, and so for these girls to be mid-season and on the rise, that’s big for us,” Pennington said.
Ashland had the first scoring chance in the opening minute. The LadyCats’ Calista Williams was about six yards out, but Boyd County’s Laci Boyd maneuvered her away from goalie Sofie Stevens, who easily gathered in her shot.
Stevens recorded her third shutout of the season. Her scariest save possibly was her last one; in the 80th minute, Ashland’s Amelia Lucas lifted a moonball over everyone – a shot Stevens wasn’t expecting and leaped to save.
In case you were wondering, Pennington said she was not going to yell at Ekers if she didn’t score.
“She knows that we’ve been working really hard on crashing the goal,” Pennington said. “She knew that was her position, that was her place; she knew that was where she needed to be.”