CANNONSBURG Ashland topped Boyd County, 41-35, in wrestling action on Tuesday night at Rocky Adkins Gymnasium, but it meant more than that to the Lions and the Matcats.
The match doubled as Suicide Awareness Night.
Boyd County student Dalton Hale, who launched the “Not Alone” project last year to bring awareness to depression and suicie prevention, spoke. The teams wore the black T-shirts with white lettering synonymous with that project.
Then came a competitive match between the city-county rivals, which was determined by the equivalent of one individual match, Lions coach Clayton McClelland said.
Troy Gardner, wrestling at 113 pounds, and Landon Humphrey, competing at 215, came up with significant wins for Ashland, while John Jackson (144) and Skyeler Tallent (285) had big victories for Boyd County, McClelland said.