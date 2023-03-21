LLOYD Boyd County responded to every Greenup County run during the early innings on Tuesday night.
Alex Martin had the final word for the Lions.
The junior belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning that sailed over the left field fence. It would eventually count as the winning runs.
Martin came on in relief in the seventh inning. The first two batters reached on throwing errors, resulting in a run, but the hurler sent down the next three looking. The trio of punchouts preserved a 6-5 victory for the Lions.
“I like them,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said of the early-season test for his ball club. “It’s why we play the schedule that we do. You know what you are getting when you come here to play. You are going to get fundamental baseball. You are going to be in a dogfight. We were just lucky to come out on top. They outplayed us in any way you could except for that final score.”
Conley said Martin informed the coach that he was ready to take the bump in a late-inning situation if his number was called.
“Alex is that kind of kid,” Conley said. “He wanted the ball. He came to me during the game and said I have an inning if you need it. I planned on using him anyway. I’m glad he has that kind of attitude.”
The Lions used five pitchers during the contest. Conley, like most skippers, continues to monitor pitch counts early in the season and has several arms to choose from on his pitching staff.
“We try to mix it up a little bit,” Conley said, “and not let people see that same guy for more than one or two at-bats. Early in the year, we want to keep pitch counts low and keep guys healthy. We’ve already thrown nine guys this year.”
The Musketeers started a rally and got a run back in the fifth after Brayden Coleman added a solo blast for Boyd County in the top of the frame.
Carson Wireman led off the inning with hit and he was knocked in by Cohen Underwood.
“It was a gutsy performance on their part as well as ours,” Greenup County coach Steve Logan said. “You give them credit. Their big guys came in and sealed the deal for them. I thought we had a couple of positives going forward with Cade Hunt pitching. He battled and Kasey Gammon came in a gave us some quality innings. … I am well satisfied. Some of our at-bats toward the end weren’t good, but when you are facing that type of velocity and offspeed, it evens out.”
Boyd County (4-0) loaded the bases in the top of the second inning, but only managed one run against Hunt. It was on a fielder’s choice that recorded an out at second base. The play scored Jacob Vanover.
The Lions piled up four hits in the third inning. Peyton Jackson, Gunnar Gerahart and Vanover opened the stanza with singles. Vanover’s base hit drove in a run. Coleman followed with a run-producing single.
Coleman posted a 3-for-3 night at the dish for the Lions. He collected two RBIs and scored once. Jackson had two hits.
Gammon entered the game in the fourth inning and gave up just one earned run and a lone hit to the Lions.
“Kasey is always going to be around the zone,” Logan said. “He works quick, and he throws three pitches. If we can do that, and we have been able to do that, fortunately, for the last 16 years, it’s what you need. Boyd County hit some balls, but I thought we had good play in the outfield.”
“Matthew Boggs tracked some balls,” he added. “Cohen made a great catch in right. Hunter Clevenger made a great throw to the plate, and if we’re in the right spot there, that could have been an out.”
Clevenger knocked in the first of his two runs on the night for Greenup County (2-2) in the first frame. He went opposite field to drop in a double that scored Wireman.
Clevenger added another with a deep sacrifice fly to center field in the third inning. It plated Bradley Adkins who made it to third base on a wild pitch and a groundout.
“We start slow and that’s what we have done this year,” Conley said. “We just need to be better early on. We play from behind quite a bit. They were ready to play, and it took us a while to get going.”
Gammon added an RBI single. He was 1 for 1 at the plate with two walks.
Underwood and Wireman were both 2 for 4 in the batter’s box.
BOYD CO. 012 210 0 — 6 10 2
GREENUP CO. 111 010 1 — 5 8 0
Butler, Biggs (4), Young (5), McKnight (6), Martin (7) and Jones. Hunt, Gammon (4) and Adkins. W—Biggs. L—Hunt. SV—Martin. 2B—Clevenger (GC). HR—Martin (BC), Coleman (BC).
