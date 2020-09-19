The Vanceburg boy who wouldn’t go anywhere without his trusty 9-iron is blossoming into a pretty good golfer.
Lewis County junior Logan Liles carries all 14 allowable clubs in his bag these days. He had such a strong summer, he was named the Bluegrass Golf Tour’s Player of the Year in the boys age 15-18 Player of the Year.
“I don’t even know what I get for it, to be honest with you,” said Liles, 16. “It might just be bragging rights. Which is fine.”
Liles also wants to atone for last year’s Region 12 Tournament, where he finished ninth but lost a berth in the state field on the third playoff hole.
“(Greenup County graduate) Drew Stultz made, like, a 20-footer for birdie on the third playoff hole,” Liles said. “I didn’t play very good last year and was still able to grind out to get in a playoff, and to take it three holes after the start was good, because I hit it out of bounds on the first hole in the playoff.”
This summer, Liles won events at Houston Oaks in Paris, Eagle Trace outside Morehead, Hidden Cove at Grayson Lake and the championship at Gibson Bay in Richmond. He tied for second at the tour championship in Lexington and was third at Old Bridge Golf Course in Danville.
“His iron play, wedge play, has been really good this summer,” his dad, Lewis County golf coach John Liles, said.
No breaks
Liles the younger began playing competitively about six years ago, but he picked up his child-size 9-iron at age 2 or 3. He remembers going with his dad to the now-closed Tee City nine-hole track in Tollesboro.
“I’d just go hit in the yard,” Liles said. “When me and dad would play, I’d drop a ball out by the greens, about a hundred yards out.”
Liles started playing – and beating – Lewis County golfers about six years ago, when former Lewis County coach Bill Allen let him play against the varsity.
“(Allen) told me I might be able to play in a couple matches on the high school team,” Liles said. “From then on, I tried to work pretty hard to play with the older guys.”
Some of the Lions didn’t take kindly to losing to a relative whippersnapper.
“Some of them took it better than others,” Liles said. “Some of them were stewing over it; some kind of encouraged me.”
John Liles remembers something else: a match against Logan about six years ago.
“He was gonna beat me when he was in the sixth grade,” John recalled, “but I come up with a back injury and couldn’t finish. It was just a spasm; I had him, he was almost done.”
You may also know Liles for what he did on the basketball court. His 7.8 points a game were third-most on Lewis County’s 18-16 squad that reached the 16th Region Tournament finals in March.
So which result was more satisfying?
“Basketball for sure,” Liles says. “The team aspect of it is a lot more fun for me to come together. Golf’s all about me, and I can control what I do, but coming together, working as a team to make it past Bath County and Boyd County was fun.”
Liles says lining up a putt and eyeing the front of the rim at the free throw line are similar.
“It’s a repetitive stroke,” he said of shooting. “Putting’s the same way, knowing that you’re gonna make putts and not second-guessing yourself. You’ve gotta see the putts; you’ve gotta visualize the putts going in.”
Humbling
Liles says golf is also a tonic for taming his temper. He admits flinging wedges into the fairway and spiking his putter into his bag after missing a three-footer, but adds that his dad has never pulled him off the course after a fit of pique.
“It’s extremely humbling,” Liles says. “It’s really hard to play and not have flare-ups and get upset when you hit a bad shot. It keeps your mental game in check.”
Liles sits second in the All-State points standings, as of Sunday, according to the list on the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association’s website. He trailed Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon by 20 points as of that update.
Liles is also one of five northeastern Kentucky golfers who will play in the second All-State Championship this weekend at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington.
His attitude seems positive.
“I still get to come out and play golf,” Liles said early in the season. “Coming out and playing golf is fun. God let us play another day, let us have a good enough day to play.”