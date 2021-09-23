CANNONSBURG What’s better than getting 100 career wins?
Winning a district match and collecting No.101.
That’s what Boyd County volleyball coach Katee Neltner achieved Thursday night, defeating Fairview in a 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-20) sweep.
The win puts the Lions at 15-1 for the season. Boyd County’s lone loss was due to a COVID-19 cancellation.
“These girls have all the talent in the world,” Neltner said following the win.
The win comes on a night where Neltner, along with juniors Sophia Gifford and Lyndsey Ekers and senior Morgan Lewis, was recognized for reaching the milestone mark following the Lions’s Tuesday night’s win against Raceland.
Boyd County’s win Thursday night did not come easy, despite what the 3-0 score looks like on paper. While the Eagles didn’t have a deep bench, they were full of fight on Thursday night.
“We fought all night long and I’m proud of our girls,” Fairview coach Rick Lambert said. “We don’t have a deep bench, but it is what it is. They fight regardless.”
That fight was on display in the first set, as the Eagles found themselves leading on a few different occasions before the Lions scored seven straight points to finish the set 25-17.
The second set saw the Eagles again refuse to go gentle into the night. They played the entire set from behind.
Boyd County looked like they might run away with the second set, leading at one point 18-10 and on a steady run. The Eagles fought back, but ultimately fell as the Lions took the set 25-19 via a emphatic kill from sophomore Taylor Bartrum.
“Boyd’s a good team, but we stayed up with them,” Lambert said. “If a few balls here and there went our way, who knows what might’ve happened.”
It looked like the Lions might cruise through the third set after jumping out to a lightning quick 5-0 lead. The Eagles rallied to even things up 9-9 after scoring seven straight.
Things stayed even for a bit. The score was eventually tied at 12-12 before Boyd County looked like they might finally pull away and leave an exclamation point on the victory.
The Lions were anchored during this stretch of the set by back-to-back aces from sophomore Syd Clark.
Fairview refused to go down. The Eagles climbed back and tied things up at 18-18.
“We can play better,” Lambert said, “but we want to play against these better teams. If you play easy teams, it won’t do you any good when you get to the region games.”
The Lions finally clawed the last bit of fight out of the clearly exhausted Eagles and took the final set, 25-20.
“We rely a lot on our skill,” Neltner said after expressing frustration despite the win. “We need to improve our attitude and work ethic if we want to win our bigger games. We have the skill, now we need the attitude.”
The Eagles, who fell to 19-7 after starting the season 11-0, look to bounce back Monday as they host East Carter.
The Lions take their winning ways on the road Saturday to compete in the Dink Scott Memorial Tournament at Montgomery County.