CANNONSBURG Boyd County continued its winning ways Tuesday night at home, defeating Greenup County 6-2. The Lions are on a four-game winning streak. The Musketeers had won six of their last seven coming into the night.
Peyton Jackson’s RBI in the first inning put Boyd County on the board early. Greenup County answered with two runs scored off a pair of errors in the fourth.
Greenup County made some mistakes of its own, allowing Josh Lusby to score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 2-2.
Boyd County flipped a switch in the fifth, hitting a pair of triples and sending four runners home in total. Jackson batted in two runs to add to his RBI in the first.
“Jacob Baker in the top of the order really helped us,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said about setting the pace in that fifth inning. “Giving the pitcher a runner to worry about really helped.”
Greenup County tried to adjust in the sixth, pulling pitcher Logan Bays after throwing just over 100 pitches through five innings. Jonah Gibson held his own, retiring three of the four batters he faced, but the onslaught of offense from the Lions in the fifth was too much to overcome.
"I thought for four innings our kids battled really, really well,” said Greenup County coach Greg Logan. “They just beat us in that fifth inning. But that’s baseball.”
When looking towards the postseason, Conley is happy to see the Lions heat up at this point.
“If we’re going to make a run, we need to start now," he said. "Four in a row is a good start for that.”
Logan was also optimistic going into the final weeks of the season.
“Our punch was not as big as their punch, but the sun will come up tomorrow," he said. "We just have to keep our focus.”
In addition to Jackson, Boyd County also had hits from Luke Preston, Joe Lusby and Josh Lusby.
Lions pitcher Jake Biggs threw more than 90 pitches and struck out six for the game.