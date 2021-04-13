LLOYD Boyd County sophomore pitcher Jacob Vanover scattered one run on nine hits through six innings on the mound and hard-throwing closer Peyton Jackson struck out the side in the seventh to lead Boyd County to a 5-1 win over homesteading Greenup County to run its record to a perfect 7-0.
Coach Frank Conley was pleased with both of his sophomore hurlers.
“Jacob is a really good pitcher,“ he said. “He just needs to toughen up and tonight he did that in key situations. He grew up a lot tonight. Peyton is a kid that can really turn up the volume throwing the ball. He told me, ‘I have an inning in me tonight if we need it,‘ and we needed it. If he throws strikes he is tough to hit.”
The young Musketeers got a big lift from senior Auston Clarkson as he led off the bottom of the first inning with a deep blast over the right field fence on Vanover’s first pitch of the game for an early 1-0 lead. Junior pitcher Jonah Gibson retired the first 10 Lion batters he faced before Jacob Barker singled to center field. The Lions then capitalized on two Greenup County errors coupled with an RBI single from Jackson and an run-scoring double by shortstop Luke Preston. The Lions scored four runs as they batted around in the decisive fourth inning.
“Gibson definitely kept us off balance,” Conley said. “We made some adjustments and started barreling up some balls better. We strung some hits together and put some pressure on our defense.”
Veteran Musketeer skipper Greg Logan lamented another loss caused by defensive lapses.
“It was one big inning that is hurting us in our losses,” he said. “It is frustrating that we cannot make the routine plays. Boyd County made all the routine plays. That was the difference in the ball game. I thought our kids were competitive again tonight. Boyd has some live arms. We just can’t let Chucky jump up and bite us. We have to keep him suppressed. Tonight it was the fourth inning.”
The Lions got a leadoff single in the fifth from Alex Martin flollowed by a well-executed sacrifice bunts by Jacob Baker. Jackson came up with his second run-scoring single to stretch the lead to 5-1 for the Lions.
The Musketeers (4-5) mounted rallies in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings against Vanover. A single by Hunter Clevenger followed by a double off the bat of Brandon Kitchen in the fourth put two runners in scoring position but Vanover got a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat. Vanover hit two Greenup hitters in the fifth and a passed ball put two more runners in scoring position. Vanover then bowed his back and struck out the next two hitters to end the fifth. The Musketeers had three hits in the sixth but once again Vanover induced a double play and a strikeout to end his night in the sixth with a 5-1 lead.
“We never got the timely hit in those situations,” Logan said. “We just needed to put the ball in play and couldn’t get it done. If we get a couple runs in those situations we have a chance to possibly win the game.”
Logan was very pleased with Carson Wireman’s performance in relief of Gibson and the play of seventh-grade catcher Bradley Adkins who also had two hits on the night.
“He showed why he is one of the better pitchers in the region,” Logan said of Wireman. “When the pressure is on he gets more intense on the mound. Bradley, our little seventh grade catcher, had a couple hits as well. I think we are seeing progress with our team.”
Conley is excited about the Lions‘ 7-0 start but feels his team may be just scratching the surface of their potential.
“We are playing well and winning games,” he said. “We are so far away from our potential and we don’t even understand it. We are starting to get there. We are having better at-bats. We still need to do the little things better but we are getting there.”
BOYD CO. 000 410 0 5 6 0
GREENUP CO. 100 000 0 1 9 3
Vanover, Jackson (7) and Lusby. Gibson, Wireman (4) and Adkins. 2B-Preston (BC), Wireman (GC), Kitchen (GC), Adkins (GC). W-Vanover L-Gibson