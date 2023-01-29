SUMMIT Boyd County escaped Boyd County Middle School with a win Saturday night against the Kittens. The Lions led for much of the game but they nearly let it slip through their fingers.
“We were resilient there at the end,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said of the win. “We had a lot of mistakes that let them back in it, but our girls fought. It’s a win and we’ll take it.”
Ashland outscored the Lions in every quarter, except the first. Boyd County was able to get a comfortable cushion early and it paid dividends for them by the end in a 64-62 win.
“(When) you fight back and fight back like that, you really feel the disappointment of the loss,” Ashland coach Stacy Davis said. “They were down when we went into the locker room tonight, but we’re going to see Boyd two more times, and the one that counts the most is district. And I told them, we’ll take this game, work on those little things that, if we do right from the start and play four quarters, we won’t have to worry about that.”
Both teams started out aggressive on offense, but the Lions managed to create some separation halfway through the frame to take a 19-10 lead at the 2:44 mark.
Following a timeout from the Kittens, the Lions added more points to their lead, taking a 25-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Boyd County junior Jasmine Jordan put up 13 in the opening quarter, continuing her success from the previous night’s game against Ryle where she posted a double-double.
Ashland tried to gain back some ground in the second quarter, making things 27-21 in the early part of the frame.
Boyd County would push the Kittens back down the hill as the quarter progressed.
The Lions were lifted quite a bit in the frame by junior Audrey Biggs who put up 11 points for the quarter.
This was just the second game back for Biggs, following an ACL injury last year.
“I played her too much tonight,” Fraley said of Biggs’s second game back. “I wanted to keep her under 20 minutes and I think we probably went over that, but we’ll get ice on her and get her a rest day tomorrow and see what happens Monday. She’s just gassed right now. She can run and do all of that stuff in physical therapy, but it’s not basketball shape. Tonight, she got into basketball shape.”
By the break, the Lions led 39-29.
The Kittens were outrebounded in the first half 20-8, paving the way for plenty of second chance points for Boyd County.
"We knew we had the size advantage and we wanted to utilize that,” Fraley said. “I just told them to play with a high motor and go after everything. A couple of times it burnt us because we had four people coming up here for the ball and it let Ashland get loose.”
At the half, Boyd County’s Jordan led in scoring with 14 points.
The Kittens were led by junior Ella Sellars with 11.
Both teams were shooting fairly well, with the Kittens making 40% and the Lions shooting 50% from the field.
The second half started with both teams looking more physical.
That increased physicality led both teams into foul trouble, but for the Kittens, it helped them to get back within striking distance.
Unfortunately for Ashland, their starting point guard, sophomore Kenleigh Woods picked up her fourth foul just a couple of minutes into the half.
By the end of the third quarter, the Lions led 49-43.
The Kittens rode that momentum into the fourth quarter, eventually tying things up following 3-point shooting foul where Sellars converted all three, then a steal and basket from Woods.
Woods played most of the second half, despite being one foul away from ending her night.
“It was big for her,” Davis said of Woods playing effectively with four fouls. “You have to play smart. You have four and you’re the point guard and lead us on the floor. You have to play smart and that’s what she did. She kept her hands back, moved her feet, and did the things she needed to do.”
Ashland took a 58-57 lead with just a minute and change left. It was its first lead since the 5-4 mark.
“The biggest thing tonight is how proud we are that they don’t quit,” Davis said. “They have the heart, the pride. (They kept) digging deep and getting after it. It was a rough, physical game with foul trouble. Some of our younger girls stepped up and battled and it was a great learning experience for them too.”
After a tie-up turnover from Ashland, Boyd County had the ball down 62-61 with just 25.7 seconds left.
Taylor Bartrum drove the lane and nailed the layup to give the Lions the 63-62 lead with 14.1 seconds left.
Jordan blocked a shot from Ashland, causing the Kittens to turn the ball over out of bounds with 2.5 seconds left.
“It was a big defensive stand there at the end,” Fraley said. “Jasmine did a great job. We knew we would have a little mismatch in size so we wanted to utilize that best we could. Stacy [Davis] did a great job of doubling her... but I thought Jasmine did a nice job.”
“Just about every loss we’ve had, we’ve been out-sized,” Davis said. “That’s what we told them about putting the ball down. But it doesn’t matter if you’re 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4, you put a body on them and go get it.”
This led to Jordan going to the free throw line with 1.5 seconds left, where she hit one of two.
The Kittens put up a full-court heave that would’ve won the game, but it hit off the backboard and fell innocently to the court.
The Lions staved off the Kittens comeback and held on for the win.
Boyd County (14-5), who have now won four straight meetings against the Kittens, take a day’s rest before facing another tough challenger on the road at Russell on Monday.
“We’ve got to take better care of the basketball,” Fraley said of the goal going into the game against the Red Devils. “That’s how we let Ashland back into the game tonight. They came up and they pressured us. We turned it over several times and it allowed them to get some easy looks on us.”
Ashland (16-5) go on the road to face Paintsville on Tuesday.
“Anytime you go down there it’s a battle,” Davis said. “I haven’t had a chance to watch a lot on them, I’ll be watching film tomorrow, but we’re playing all of these teams to strengthen our schedule to get ready for February and March. That’s when it matters the most.”
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Sellars 7-16 7-7 3 22
Woods 9-16 4-8 5 22
J. Gulley 3-11 4-5 8 11
Karle 1-5 2-5 4 5
Delaney 0-2 2-2 1 2
Duckwyler 0-1 0-0 4 0
A. Gulley 0-3 0-0 4 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 20-54 19-27 31 62
FG Pct.: 37. FT Pct.: 70.4. 3-pointers: 3-18 (Karle 1-3, J. Gulley 1-4, Sellars 1-5, Delaney 0-1, Duckwyler 0-1, A. Gulley 0-1, Woods 0-3). PF: 21. Fouled out: A. Gulley. Turnovers: 11
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Jordan 8-13 6-10 17 23
Biggs 5-14 6-6 7 17
Bartrum 3-6 1-3 4 7
Stevens 3-6 1-1 3 7
Neese 2-8 2-2 3 6
Opell 2-4 0-2 3 4
Ray 0-0 0-0 1 0
Moore 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 6
TOTAL 23-52 18-24 44 64
FG Pct.: 44.2. FT Pct.: 75. 3-pointers: 2-14 (Jordan 1-1, Biggs 1-5, Bartrum 0-1, Moore 0-1, Opell 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Neese 0-4). PF: 21. Fouled out: Opell. Turnovers: 16
Ashland 14 15 14 19 — 62
Boyd Co. 25 14 10 15 — 64
(606) 326-2658 |