LLOYD Boyd County led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night in their matchup with Greenup County.
The Musketeers refused to give up and cut the lead to 51-44 with under two minutes to play.
Boyd County coach Pete Fraley called a timeout to sternly address his team. The Lions responded with a 7-0 run on a old fashioned three point-play by Jasmine Jordan and two baskets by Audrey Biggs to seal the 58-48 win for the visitors.
“I think we just got a little lackadaisical late in the game," Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. "We were up 14, 15, 16 points the whole game and we got away from what we had done to be successful up to that point. We just had to get refocused during that timeout."
Musketeer coach Paul Miller was pleased with the fight his squad showed in the fourth quarter.
“I have put our team up against talented teams purposely to hyperextend them," Miller said. "Teams like Russell, Boyd, Ashland, Rowan force you to have to compete or get blown out. We had the word 'compete' up on our board in the locker room prior to the game. I think our team did a good job of competing tonight.”
The opening quarter was all about runs by both teams. The Lions opened a quick 7-0 lead to start the game only to see the Musketeers answer with their own spurt to tie the game at 7-7. Boyd County ended the opening stanza on 15-2 run led by a trio of 3-pointers by Emilee Neese for a 24-11 lead.
The two teams traded baskets throughout the second quarter with the Lions heading into intermission with a 35-20 lead.
Defense was the theme in the third quarter as both teams struggled to score. The
Lions outscored Greenup County, 12-9, to take a 47-29 lead into the final stanza.
The Musketeers dynamic duo of Rachel Bush and Emily Maynard led their team’s charge in the fourth quarter combining for 16 of the 19 Greenup County points in the final stanza. Dharia Crum’s trey cut the Boyd County lead to 51-44 before the final run by the Lions.
“They match up with us size-wise, but they play on the perimeter," Fraley said. "They shoot the ball well. UPike and Shawnee State got two players in Bush and Maynard. Paul has done a great job with the program here. I like his team and they could sneak up and get somebody in the postseason."
The Lions (16-5) were led in scoring by Jordan with 19 points. Neese knocked five treys en route to her 15-point night while Bartrum recorded a double-double with 10 points and a dozen rebounds.
Fraley was pleased with the balanced scoring from his Lions.
“Taylor scored in double figures and also had double figure rebounds as well," Fraley said. "She is just so athletic. Emilee shot it well and Jasmine was effective in the paint. If we can get balance like that, and we still need to get Audrey in shape. She was frustrated that she doesn’t feel like herself. I said you have played four games in six months since her surgery. It is just going to take time and I am so glad that we still have two weeks before the postseason starts. She will be fine and I have the utmost confidence that she will be helping this team down the stretch.”
Miller said the Lions are so hard to prepare for on the defensive end.
“I told Pete before the game when they get Biggs full strength to go along with his other players," Miller said, "they are going to be a tough out. You have to kind of pick your poison with Jordan and Biggs in the post and players like Neese knocking down 3s."
Bush finished with a game-high 22 points for the Musketeers (12-10). Maynard added 18, with 10 coming in the fourth quarter, to spark the Musketeers late run.
Miller knows his team needs a consistent third scorer to beat good teams.
“We are 11-0 when we have a third player in double figures," Miller said. "We need other players to shoot more shots. Come tournament time and teams clamp down on Rachel and Emily, we need someone to step up and be that third scorer.”
BOYD CO. 24 11 12 11 -- 58
GREENUP CO. 11 9 9 19 -- 48
Boyd County (58) -- Jordan 19, Neese 15, Bartrum 10, Biggs 8, Opell 6. 3-Pointers: 6. (Neese 5, Bartrum 1). FTS: 7-9. PF: 7. Turnovers: 11.
Greenup County (48) -- Bush 22, Maynard 18, Shaffer 5, Crum 3, Spencer 0. 3-Pointers: 6.(Maynard 4, Shaffer 1, Crum 1). FTS: 2-2. PF: 9. Turnovers: 14.