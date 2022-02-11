SUMMIT Boyd County did not find much success at the free throw line against Ashland on Thursday night.
With the game hanging in the balance, a final offering at the charity stripe from Lions guard Taylor Bartrum added a few more seconds of tension as the ball lingered on the rim.
The attempt finally dropped through the net to break a 53-53 tie with 3.6 seconds left on the clock. The Kittens hurried up the court but could not get a final shot off and Boyd County held on for the 54-53 victory at Boyd County Middle School.
The Lions have won their last four ball games after enduring six losses during a seven-game stretch last month.
Boyd County coach Pete Fraley hopes the momentum boost from a rivalry win will guide his team as the Lions close out the regular season with games against Assumption, Russell, Morgan County and Rowan County.
“It’s confidence (for them),” Fraley said. “And for girls, confidence is huge. If we didn’t win tonight, I would have been upset that we lost, but at the same time, hopefully we learned some things if we see them again in a couple of weeks.”
Boyd County held off a late Ashland rally, but Fraley saw plenty of positives in the final eight minutes from his team.
“We’ve had trouble finishing games,” Fraley said, “including the Russell game a couple of weeks ago and a couple of other games where had trouble finishing. Tonight, we didn’t make all our free throws, but we made enough to get the win.”
Jasmine Jordan completed an and-1 with 1:46 remaining in the game to give the Lions their biggest lead at 50-42. Ella Sellars would not let the Kittens go quietly.
Ashland was without two starters in the final frame. Point guard Kenleigh Woods tried to play after battling a migraine on Thursday afternoon and could not continue in the first half.
Senior and leading scorer Mikayla Martin went to the bench late in the third quarter with her fourth foul and picked up her fifth midway through the final stanza.
Khia Robinson followed Jordan’s three-point play with a short jumper and Sellars swished a rainbow 3 on Ashland’s next possession to cut the deficit to a single point at 51-50.
Audrey Biggs connected on a pair from the charity stripe, leaving Ashland in need of a triple. Sellars found an open spot and splashed another long ball with six seconds left to tie the score at 53-53.
Bartrum quickly drove the ball up the floor, trying to get past her defender along the sideline. Ashland was whistled for a blocking foul in front of the Boyd County bench.
Bartrum hit one of two at the line and Sellars could not get a clean look at the basket before the final horn.
“The way Jaidyn (Gulley) ran the point tonight was huge,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “She also had to guard one of (Boyd County’s) best players. Her composure was unbelievable. Jaidyn played a really great game. I was proud of her.”
“The composure that we kept towards the end allowed us to run two or three different patterns,” he added. “We got 3s on all of them, especially the last play we ran to get Ella that 3.”
Boyd County (14-9) made 18 of its 31 shots at the free throw line. The Lions left points on the board, but the mere fact that his team continually made there showed Fraley a more aggressive nature from the Lions.
“It’s what we want to do,” Fraley said. “We want to attack the basket as much as we can. I thought Audrey, Taylor and Jasmine did a good job of that tonight.”
Boyd County saw the opening it needed to start the fourth quarter with Martin out of the game.
The Lions opened the final stanza with six straight points in the paint. Biggs and Jordan combined for 13 points in the last eight minutes.
The Lions were led in scoring by Biggs with 22 points. Bartrum netted 17 points and Jordan contributed 11.
“At halftime, we had a little heart-to-heart (conversation),” Fraley said of Jordan. “I said you need step up. She did a great job in the second half. When she is a threat inside and we have Audrey outside, it opens things up for the other kids.”
Ashland (15-4) maintained the lead for most of the first half while committing 11 turnovers and hitting just nine of its 31 attempts from the field.
The Kittens used a 10-0 run to grab a 15-7 advantage late in the first quarter. The streak was culminated with a pair of triples from Lindsay Wallenfelsz.
Ashland finished 5 of 20 from beyond the arc.
“They make you hurry,” Bradley said. “Boyd County does a good job of not letting you get into your offense. We rushed a little bit and that was because Kenleigh was not out there. Once Jaidyn settled down, we settled down.”
Boyd County quickly answered before the end of the stanza with five straight points and the Lions found themselves only down three heading into the second.
The Kittens navigated through the frame and still held a 25-21 lead at halftime.
Martin had 15 points for Ashland. Casey Wallenfelsz added 11 points. Sellars tallied 10 points and Lindsay Wallenfelsz recorded eight.
Martin reached 1,000 career points on the Kittens’ first possession. She also grabbed her 800th rebound against Russell on Monday.
Bradley said the senior remains humble.
“She’s hardly mentioned it the whole year,” Bradley said. “She didn’t even mention on the bus tonight. It wasn’t a big deal to her. We had to shove her out on the court to get her picture taken. It shows what kind of girl she is. It was a great feat.”
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 0-5 0-0 3 0
L. Wallenfelsz 2-9 2-2 0 8
Sellars 3-6 2-2 1 10
C. Wallenfelsz 4-13 0-0 4 11
Martin 6-10 3-3 9 15
Robinson 3-10 1-2 5 7
Gulley 1-7 0-0 5 2
Team 10
TOTAL 19-55 8-9 37 53
FG Pct: 34.5. FT Pct: 88.9. 3-point FGs: 5-20 (L. Wallenfelsz 2-9, Sellars 2-3, C. Wallenfelsz 1-4, Robinson 0-2, Gulley 0-2) PF: 22. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 4-12 8-14 7 17
S. Stevens 0-0 0-0 1 0
Jordan 4-10 3-5 2 11
Biggs 8-19 6-10 6 22
Stewart 0-1 1-2 4 1
Ray 0-2 0-0 0 0
Opell 0-1 0-0 6 0
Moore 1-2 0-0 2 3
Team 9
TOTAL 17-47 18-31 37 54
FG Pct: 36.2. FT Pct: 58.1. 3-point FGs: 2-13 (Bartrum 1-4, Biggs 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Ray 0-2, Moore 1-2) PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
ASHLAND 15 10 9 19 — 53
BOYD CO. 12 9 13 20 — 54
Officials: Jeff Adkins, Mike Whisman, Roy Wright