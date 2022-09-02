Logan Price didn’t mind admitting he’d periodically tracked his proximity to the 100-win mark as Boyd County’s boys soccer coach.
“That’s not why you get into coaching, but 100 wins, it’s special,” Price said. “Boyd County’s not a full tradition-blown program. We’ve only been around since 1986. I’ve always wanted to leave my mark, and I feel like we’ve had, through those 100 wins, a lot of success there.”
But more important to Price than the century mark, which he reached in the Lions’ 6-0 home victory over West Carter on Thursday night, is Boyd County’s ascent up the list of the 16th Region’s top programs. The Lions have won two region tournament titles and semi-state games in the past four seasons, including last fall.
Price can remember a time that seemed very far away. When he came on board as an assistant to then-Boyd County coach William Ferguson in 2011, the Lions had only played in one of the previous 16 region tournaments and had never won one.
Ferguson’s Lions went on to reach three region tournaments in a row, as well as two title games, before he handed the reins to Price in 2015.
Boyd County has continued to build by winning its first region crown in 2018 and another in 2021, with openly stated designs on doing it again this year.
“Logan has done a tremendous job since stepping for William Ferguson several years ago,” Lions athletic director Pete Fraley said. “He has made Boyd County a yearly regional contender.”
Cole Thompson scored three goals for the Lions (5-1-2) on Thursday night. Rolan Sanderson, Wyatt Norris and Cameron Stanton added one apiece.
Price noted Boyd County wasn’t looking past the 16th Region All “A” Classic champion Comets (3-4), identifying West Carter’s Logan Birds and Harley Richards as “two really quality players.” But the Lions’ game plan was to build on their 1-0 victory over Ashland on Tuesday night in 63rd District seeding action and apply some polish in preparation for next week.
A district seeding game with Russell looms, as well as a visit from East Carter, which Boyd County has encountered in the region tournament six seasons in a row.
“It’s Boyd and East, baby. We all know how that goes,” Price said, laughing. “It’s gonna rain and it’s gonna be a one-goal game.”
To be prepared for outings like that, Boyd County needed to be solid on Thursday, Price said. And he felt the Lions were.
“Would I like to see us do other things better? Of course,” he said. “But at the end of the day, they’ve made such strides, and if they continue making the strides from now until postseason that they have made from the beginning of the season until now, I really like where we will be at. I have that faith.”
