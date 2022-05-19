What a difference a day makes.
Boyd County shook off a five-run deficit Thursday evening, following a weather postponement on Wednesday, to defeat Ashland, 12-7.
“They’ve worked really hard (this season),” Boyd County coach David Wheeler said of his team’s work ethic. “They go and play really good teams. They play 21 outs. It didn’t start out the way we wanted… Then the rains came. They were really confident coming out today.”
Ashland held a 7-2 lead when rain forced the game to be postponed around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Boyd County turned everything around the next day.
Ingram was quick to point out that he didn’t think the weather delay played a factor.
“Boyd County came out and played better today,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. “Play it out last night, play it out tonight, it could’ve went the same way.”
Ashland exploded out of the gate, batting through their lineup and putting up five runs on six hits and an error.
Finding themselves in an early hole, the Lions helped themselves dig out a little with a two-run homer from eighth grader Jaycie Goad.
Trailing 5-2, the Lions quickly avoided a repeat of the first frame by sending Ashland away in a 1-2-3 inning.
The Lions couldn’t take advantage offensively, as the Kittens responded with a 1-2-3 inning of their own to close the second frame.
Ashland added to their lead in the top of the third inning. Addi Layne stole home off of a wild pitch followed shortly by a fielder’s choice bringing home Madison Kersey.
With two on and one out, the game was abruptly halted and postponed to Thursday night, due to rain.
“As we were tarping (the field), the girls said, ‘Hey, we got this,’” Wheeler said. “That’s accountability.”
Before things kicked off on Thursday, the Lions made a switch in the circle, bringing Kylie Thompson in for Sarah Bays.
Thompson got the Lions out of the inning without anymore damage done in the third frame.
“We talked yesterday about switching pitchers here,” Wheeler said of the change. “(I said), ‘K.T., you’re coming on with two on, two outs, you need to strike this girl out.’ What a job she did. She came out their like a hammer driving nails.”
Then, in the bottom of the third inning, Boyd County erased all of Wednesday’s woes.
It started with another two-run homer from Goad.
“When Jaycie is locked in, she swings as well as anyone around,” coach Conley said.
The Lions added to that a pair of two-run RBI singles from Thompson and Kylie Kouns. Bays also stole home on a wild pitch.
All told, Boyd County put up seven runs and batted 12 on the inning to take a two-run lead over the Kittens.
The fourth and fifth innings were relatively quiet. Ashland received a nice double play from catcher Erin Patrick, who caught a bunt and then picked the runner off at first for an impressive double play.
With the game slowly slipping away from the Kittens, Boyd County turned Ashland away again without a run, and just one hit, in the top of the sixth inning.
The Lions put a little more on the Kittens in the bottom of the sixth.
Emily Shivel knocked a run in with a single, followed by a two-run single from Myla Hamilton.
The Kittens pulled Jada Erwin for Katie Samuel to end the inning.
“Erwin has been our workhorse all year,” Ingram said about the difficulty of pulling his starter.”
The three runs scored in the sixth frame proved to be just window dressing, as the Kittens failed to pull out a desperation comeback.
The Kittens went 1-2-3 for the final inning, with Lions right fielder Myla Hamilton making an impressive catch on a fly ball to end the game.
Boyd County had 10 runs off of six hits and held Ashland to just one hit after the Thursday restart.
“If a person hasn’t come to watch a Boyd County and Ashland game, they’re missing something,” Wheeler said of the district rivalry. “It doesn’t matter what the records are. They’re going to play hard and play right, both teams are.”
Wheeler heads into the regional tournament focused on their own work.
“We’re playing outs, and we’re controlling what we can control,” Wheeler said. “Trying to make plays, move runners, and throw strikes. We’re going in with smiles instead of going in with a hammer and trying to chip away.”
With the loss, Ashland fails to repeat as district champions, something the school hasn’t done in softball since the 2010 and 2011 championships.
The Kittens put the loss behind them as they look towards the region tournament.
“Other than the draw, this loss is irrelevant,” Ingram said “Everybody is back to square one. You have to win three ball games, and I think we’re as capable as anybody to do that. The district championship is nice, but it’s not the finish line.”
ASHLAND 502 000 0 — 7 8 0
BOYD CO. 207 003 X — 12 10 3
Erwin, Samuel (6) and Patrick; Bays, Thompson (3) and Kouns. W — Thompson. L — Erwin. 2B — Mulhearn (BC). HR — Goad 2 (BC).