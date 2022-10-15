TAYLOR MILL There were so many reasons for Boyd County's football team to be overjoyed.
The obvious one – Friday's 34-13 win at Scott. It gave the Lions a 6-3 overall record and a 3-0 mark in Class 4A, District 6, which coach Evan Ferguson believes guarantees a home berth in next month's playoffs.
“It secures home field, at least for the first round,” Ferguson said. “I'll say it's pretty likely. … We're going 1-0 each week, that's the goal. That's playoff football from here on; if we keep going 1-0, we'll keep playing at home.”
It could've been that Boyd County beat Scott for the first time in four meetings.
Sophomore quarterback Rhett Holbrook gave his team some memories. He threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns – a 25-yarder to Camaron Collins and a 63-yarder to Trey Holbrook – and ran for a third.
Maybe it was senior Malachi Wheeler – he of the 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
It could even have been Boyd County's defense, which intercepted two Dasani Lane passes. Trey Holbrook and Collins had one pick apiece.
“It's all really important,” Ferguson said. “Honestly, being 1-0 this week means the most.”
Rhett Holbrook-to-Collins was as acrobatic as anything you'd find in a gymnastics studio. He reached over a Scott defender who had pretty much blanketed him.
“We've got to do a good job of taking what the defense gives us,” Ferguson said. “(Scott knew) we've been running the football well the last couple weeks, and they played with eight in the box. … I thought Rhett made some good throws.”
Even when Boyd County messed up, things turned out fine – one play after the Lions were caught holding, the Holbrooks hooked up for the long score.
“They're a good football team,” Scott coach Eric Turner said. “They're disciplined, they're consistent, they don't make mistakes.”
Scott's Bennie Hill put the Eagles (4-4, 2-1) on the board with a 5-yard score with 4:20 before intermission. Nearly three minutes later, Rhett Holbrook scored from four yards out – a drive Dakota Thompson set up with a 29-yard run the play before.
Then, perhaps the defensive play of the year – at least if you root for Boyd County.
Lane had overthrown his receiver, but not Trey Holbrook. He went parallel to the ground and tried to one-hand the ball before tipping it to a surprised Collins.
“I would like to say I caught it one-handed and threw it to (Collins),” Holbrook said. “But really, as I brought the ball down, it bounced off my chest and bounced to him.”
Wheeler scored from 31 yards after a 25-yard strike from Rhett Holbrook to Trey Holbrook set up the score. Wheeler scored from three yards out a little less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Hill, who led Scott with 106 rushing yards, scored from three yards out.
As you'd expect, Ferguson received a water bucket bath. He was prepared for the possibility of being soaked courtesy of Josh Thornton, Logan Butler and Griffen Green.
“It's soaking through,” Ferguson said. “I've got some extra clothes for the ride home.”
BOYD CO. 14 6 7 7 – 34
SCOTT 0 6 0 7 – 13
FIRST QUARTER
BC-Camaron Collins 25 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Cole Thompson kick), 3:22
BC-Trey Holbrook 63 pass from R. Holbrook (Thompson kick), 0:32
SECOND QUARTER
S-Bennie Hill 5 run (run failed), 4:20
BC-R. Holbrook 4 run (kick failed), 1:26
THIRD QUARTER
BC-Malachi Wheeler 31 run (C. Thompson kick), 5:25
FOURTH QUARTER
BC-Wheeler 3 run (C. Thompson kick), 10:07
S-Hill 3 run (Charlie Woodring kick), 1:36
BC S
First downs 16 12
Rushes-yards 32-193 36-145
Comp-Att-Int 4-6-0 7-14-2
Passing yards 123 71
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 2-51.3 2-27.0
Penalties-yards 2-30 5-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyd Co. rushing: R. Holbrook 6-12, Meade 1-(minus-6), Thompson 1-29, Collins 1-8, Waulk 2-6.
Scott rushing: Hill 21-106, Lane 14-38, Hunter 1-1.
Boyd Co. passing: R. Holbrook 4-6-123.
Scott passing: Lane 7-14-71.
Boyd Co. receiving: T. Holbrook, 3-86, Collins 1-25, Thornton 1-12.
Scott receiving: Giffen 2-4, Hunter 2-18, Klusman 1-23, Hill 2-26.