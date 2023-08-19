SOUTH POINT Boyd County continued its dominance against South Point on Friday night.
The Lions converted two first-half turnovers by the Pointers into touchdowns and went on to defeat the home team, 46-7, at Alumni Field. That’s their fourth straight win between the two teams.
“Saw a lot of good things,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “Put a lot of emphasis in the offseason on becoming explosive. And learn how to finish games. We’re on the right track.”
Boyd County took the opening kickoff and went 53 yards in just three plays. Dakota Thompson ripped off a 21-yard run and quarterback Rhett Holbrook then found Garrett Crum for a 27-yard TD.
South Point got a break on the next possession when Eli Wilburn recovered a muffed punt at the 39 of the Lions. The Pointers drove to the 10, then Xathan Haney had a pass picked off by Crum in the end zone and he returned it to the 30.
Boyd County marched 70 yards for its second TD. Cam Collins had a 23-yard run and Hunter Hedrick a 26-yard jaunt in the drive capped by Holbrook’s 1-yard TD run.
In the second period, Haney tried a middle screen, but the Lions picked it off at the home team’s 40. Eight plays later, Holbrook went over from 9 yards out for a 20-0 lead.
South Point got a drive going on its next possession, but Haney’s pass on fourth-and-six at the 25 went incomplete. A play earlier, the Pointers had a TD pass taken away by offsetting penalties.
“A lot of bad things happened,” Pointers coach Chris Davis said. “We’re down 21 and we have to find a way to stop the bleeding.”
On the first play, Holbrook found Cole Hicks for a 74-yard TD strike and a 26-0 cushion with 3:49 left before the half. That is the first TD for Hicks in his career.
South Point then had its lone first-half scoring drive. After a long kickoff return and facemask on the Lions, the Pointers had the ball at the 26 of the visitors. Two plays later, Corey Otzenberger streaked 18 yards for the score.
“Big play by Hicks. First TD of his life,” Ferguson said.
Holbrook finished 13-of-16 for 191 yards and four scores. He also ran for two TDs.
“He’s shown great improvement,” Ferguson said of Holbrook, who had 1,577 yards passing along with 17 TDs a season ago, plus nine running scores. “He’s a take-charge guy.”
Boyd County showed balance on offense in the first half. The Pointers relied mostly on the pass as Haney completed 10-of-23 for 155 yards with two picks.
Boyd County maintained its momentum at the start of the third period, driving 62 yards on 12 plays on the first possession for the score. The Lions got the TD on a 6-yard pass from Holbrook to Marcus Brumfield on fourth down.
South Point fumbled the ball away on its next possession at the 21. After a face mask penalty on the Pointers, Holbrook found Crum for a 10-yard TD. That score made it a running clock from that point. South Point ran just four plays in the third period.
Boyd County is hoping to continue a resurgence. The Lions went 8-4 in 2022 for their first winning season since 2008. The Lions are home next week against Bell County. South Point travels to Alexander,
BOYD COUNTY 14 12 13 7 -- 46
SOUYH POINT 0 7 0 0 -- 7
FIRST QUARTER
BC—Crum 27 pass from Holbrook (Boyd kick), 10:40.
BC—Holbrook 1 run (Boyd kick), 4:33.
SECOND QUARTER
BC—Holbrook 9 run (kick failed), 7:11.
BC—Hicks 74 pass from Holbrook (kick failed), 3:49.
SP—Otzenberger 18 run (Johnson kick), 2:53.
THIRD QUARTER
BC—Brumfield 6 pass from Holbrook (Boyd kick), 5:15.
BC—Crum 10 pass from Holbrook, (kick failed), 4:33.
FOURTH QUARTER
BC—Thompson 4 run (Boyd kick), 10:50.
BC SP
First downs 15 9
Rushes-yards 27-141 20-74
Passing yards 191 164
Comp-Att-Int 14-196-1 11-25-3
Total offense 332 238
Penalties 5-65 4-53
Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-2
Boyd County
Rushing: Thompson 7-85, Deboard 2-5, Holbrook 8-6, Collins 3-22, Hedrick 2-8, Brumfield 2-9, Castle 3-6.
Passing: Holbrook 13-16-1, 191; Brumfield 1-1-0, 5.
Receiving: Crum 3-37, Collins 2-32, Butler 1-5, Thompson 2-19, Hicks 4-90, Brumfield 2-13.
South Point
Rushing: Freeman 10-37, Otzenberger 4-21, Haney 6-16.
Passing: Haney 11-25-3, 164.
Receiving: Miller 1-9, Hanshaw 6-78, Lewis 3-53, Wilburn 1-24.