CANNONSBURG It took Boyd County’s offense a couple of innings to find a rhythm, but once they found it, they kept it.
“We play like that a lot,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said. “We come out and take a couple of innings to get going. Sooner or later, that’s going to bite us, but tonight we were good enough to come back and nullify some of those mistakes. But we’ll have to cut down on those (mistakes) if we want to be a really good team.”
The Lions put up a combined 14 runs in the third and fourth innings on their way to beating Lawrence County, 16-6, in five innings.
“Their lineup puts a ton of pressure on you,” Lawrence County coach Travis Feltner said. “They’ve got guys that can swing the bat and run the bases one through nine. That makes a difference.”
It was a fairly even affair to start off, with both teams getting a run in during the first couple of innings.
Both teams' pitchers had matching outings early.
Lawrence County’s Will Lafferty recorded a 1-2-3 inning in the first, fanning all three.
Boyd County’s Jacob Vanover returned the favor, striking out the side in the top of the second.
Lafferty made an early exit in the bottom of the second, making way for Braxton Davis.
“Will looked as good as he’s ever looked to start out,” Feltner said. “We came into tonight with a mindset of throwing six different guys, and we got to five of them. We have two big district seeding games this week and we didn’t want to burn anybody.”
Both teams found paydirt in the third inning.
The Bulldogs hung up three runs. Eli Fletcher did most of the damage with a big two-run RBI single.
The Lions responded twofold, scoring six runs in the bottom of the third after having 10 at-bats.
The scoring fest included an RBI triple from J.K. McKnight, a two-run RBI double from Jacob Vanover, and a two-run single from Brogan Jones.
The Bulldogs got two back in the top of the fourth, including an RBI triple from Lafferty.
The Lions all but ended the game in the bottom of the fourth with an eight-run effort that made the score 15-6.
The runs started that inning with a sacrifice bunt from Parker Gibson and ended with an RBI triple from Alex Martin. In between, the Lions had runs batted in via singles from Brayden Coleman and Jason Ellis.
In the top of the fifth, Vanover, who pitched a complete game, saw just four batters before retiring the Bulldogs for the night.
“I thought he pitched really well,” Conley said of Vanover. “He didn’t have much help behind him. We booted a lot of balls. I think he got frustrated and tried to over-pitch at times because of that. But he always gives you his best out there so we didn’t expect any less.”
The game ended in the bottom of the fifth as Gibson stole home on a wild pitch to score the mercy run.
The Lions (7-0) will travel to Ironton on Tuesday.
“We’ll see how we come out for that one,” Conley said of the matchup. “Maybe these last few innings will carry over into the beginning of the game tomorrow so we won’t have to play from behind.”
Lawrence County looks to regroup on Wednesday when it hosts district foe Prestonsburg.
“Prestonsburg has been right there with us the last few years,” Feltner said. “We’ve been able to beat them, but they’re a team that can certainly beat us. They have a solid ball club. They’ve got the pieces. We’re going to have to roll our sleeves up and play clean baseball.”
LAWRENCE CO. 103 20 — 6 5 2
BOYD CO. 016 81 — 16 14 5
Lafferty, Davis (2), Maynard (4), Fletcher (4) and Prater; Vanover and Jones. W - Vanover. L - Davis. 2B -- Gearhart (BC), Vanover (BC). 3B -- McKnight (BC), Lafferty (LC), Martin (BC).
