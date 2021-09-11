CANNONSBURG Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson wrapped his right arm around Dakota Thompson's shoulders and shook Josh Thornton's hand.
It was a smart move – Thompson and Thornton were instrumental in Friday's 10-0 win over Greenup County.
Thompson did a little of most everything: an interception, a fumble recovery and Boyd County's (3-1) only touchdown, a 5-yarder with 3:28 left in the second quarter. Thornton's night was equally profitable: three sacks.
Thompson especially enjoyed his second-stanza interception of Musketeer quarterback Tyson Sammons, and not just because the Lions converted it into the touchdown.
“I knew (the pass) was coming,” Thompson said. “I just popped the ball out of the kid's hand and caught it and ran with it … I like defense more than offense, that's for sure.”
Not that Boyd County needed motivation, but Ferguson and his staff nevertheless recalled a 68-13 loss to the Musketeers on Oct. 19, 2018.
“We go from 68 to zero,” Ferguson said. “That's a good change for us. I didn't bring (the loss) up too much this week, but the coaches knew about it.”
Greenup County (1-2), meanwhile, was somewhat shorthanded – coach Zack Moore said 14 players didn't suit up. Among the reasons: KHSAA COVID-19 protocols, which require measuring an athlete's pulse, blood pressure and the body's reaction to exercise.
“It's a mix of everything,” Moore said before the game.
What was more: the Musketeers had only one practice this week as they continued to mourn the loss of beloved assistant coach Jamie Kennedy, who died Aug. 25.
“Just hats off to Greenup and coach Moore's team,” Ferguson said. “We still remember their loss of coach Kennedy. So, prayers to them, and (we) hope (Johnson Central coach Jim) Matney heals up.”
Moore said his team “did the best they possibly could.”
“Football's a game of timing, a game of repetition and maintaining good form and technique,” Moore said. “When you don't practice, you're not able to do that.”
Four plays set up Thompson's touchdown: Rhett Holbrook's 29-yard toss to Trey Holbrook, Thompson's 11-yard run, Rhett Holbrook-to-Thompson for 24 and Rhett Holbrook to Josiah Thacker for another 24.
After Greenup County held Boyd County to open the second half, the Musketeers moved the ball to the Boyd County 30, but Sammons's fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Cole Thompson's 23-yard field goal with 4:55 to go ended the scoring.
Greenup County's Braxton Noble led all runners with 14 carries for 74 yards. For the game, the Musketeers accumulated 172 yards of total offense to Boyd County's 164.
GREENUP CO. 0 0 0 0 – 0
BOYD CO. 0 7 0 3 – 10
SECOND QUARTER
BC-Dakota Thompson 5 run (Cole Thompson kick), 3:28
FOURTH QUARTER
BC-C. Thompson 23 field goal, 4:55
GC BC
First downs 12 8
Rushes-yards 36-139 26-82
Comp-Att-Int 2-11-1 3-7-0
Passing yards 52 82
Fumbles-lost 4-2 1-0
Punts-Avg. 3-34.3 6-33.8
Penalties-yards 3-35 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup Co. rushing: Fortson 2-9, Noble, 14-74, Henderson 2-12, Wyatt Perkins 3-16, Sammons 10-30, Haislop 2-6, Wireman 1-(minus-4), Griffith 2-3.
Boyd Co. rushing: Collins 9-43, L.B. Thacker 1-0, J. Thacker 7-45, D. Thompson 6-8, Meade 2-(minus-9), R. Holbrook 2-(minus-5).
Greenup Co. passing: Sammons 3-12-52.
Boyd Co. passing: R. Holbrook 3-7-62.
Greenup Co. receiving: Waylon Perkins 1-20, Griffith 1-12, Haislop 1-20.
Boyd Co. receiving: T. Holbrook 2-33, J. Thacker 1-29.