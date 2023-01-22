CARLISLE Boyd County coach Randy Anderson thought Saturday’s game against Campbell County at the Auto Owners/GCH Insurance Classic in the Nicholas County gym reminded him of a region tournament matchup six years ago.
In both outings, Boyd County came out on top in a gut-wrenching, basket-for-basket two-overtime slugfest, but Saturday featured one key difference.
The two teams combined for 217 points. Saturday’s tournament title was appropriate. ESPN might have labeled the game an “Instant Classic.” and by virtually any measure it was, as Boyd County captured the 110-107 double-overtime victory.
“Back in 2016, we had to win a regional semifinal game against Rowan County and I think it went double overtime and ended up kinda crazy at the end,” Anderson said. “We make a layup and have to hit a free throw to seal it. The score wasn’t that high, but the intensity part of it, going two overtimes, and I think we had some foul problems going on as well. But, I’m sure I have (been in a game like this), but you know what I’m saying, I’m getting old and I’ve either chosen to forget or it’s just left me.”
As expected, it essentially came down to who had the basketball last.
Entering the game, Boyd County (13-4) had scored over 100 points twice this season. Although Campbell County (12-8) had not surpassed that mark this winter, the Camels were averaging 74.4 points per game.
Anderson called the game memorable.
“A high-school career goes so fast,” Anderson said. “We really preach relationships and memories and it was one of the first things I told our guys after this thing was over. Everybody on the bench was into this. The seven guys who got to run out there and play, they were a very, very strong circle today. At the end of this day, it’s a memory they will never forget.
“A lot of people are going to go through a career and never play in a double-overtime 110-107 game,” he continued. “We are very thankful and grateful that we won, but the bottom line is even if we would have lost, it doesn’t eliminate us. It’s supposed to make us better and I just felt like it did today.”
Boyd used a 12-6 run over the final 3:48 of the first quarter to gain a 25-19 edge. Both teams kept scoring at a rapid rate and Campbell County was able to close the gap to 41-38 at halftime.
The Lions continued their prolific offensive attack in the third period, bolstered by sinking five 3-pointers in the quarter, and pushed the lead back up to 67-58 after 24 minutes.
“I thought there were a lot of times today where we executed our offense a whole lot better than we have,” Anderson said. “I felt like we were starting to … really screen a whole lot better.”
Campbell County chipped away at the deficit in the final period and took its first lead since midway through the first quarter after Jake Gross’ layup with 2:29 to play.
“I felt we started getting back on ‘D’, (and) started guarding a little bit,” Camels’ coach Aric Russell said. “We were jogging a little bit there in the third quarter and they were beating us up and down the floor. Once we fixed that, we started getting back in the game, attacking them a little bit. We started trying to guard a little better. We got some good traps, some steals, but a couple of times we didn’t capitalize on it and that hurt us a little bit. I would like to get a couple of those turnovers we had back there at the end, too.”
Boyd held on to an 84-82 lead with 1:45 left on the clock when Jaidan Combs put back an offensive rebound while getting fouled. However, he missed the and-1. Both teams had chances to end the game in regulation, with the final attempt coming from Campbell standout Aydan Hamilton who missed a jumper with just a few seconds left.
Campbell led 95-90 with 1:11 to play in the first overtime, but Jacob Spurlock drained a 3-pointer nine seconds later and Cole Hicks added another trey with just 8.2 ticks left on the clock. Yet, the Camels did not back down as Hamilton drove for the game-tying layup with just over a second to play.
Campbell went over the 100-point mark first after a bucket by Garyn Jackson at the 3:23 mark of the second overtime. Another layup pushed the Camels ahead by four, before a trio of layups by Boyd County’s Jason Ellis, Alex Martin and Ellis again put the Lions in front.
Combs tied the score at 105-all after a layup with 1:16 left.
From that point, it was all Spurlock. The freshman put the Lions on top for good as he hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds to play and then sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 18.8 seconds remaining. In between, Hamilton made two foul shots.
“Our play didn’t draw up like we wanted it to,” Spurlock said of his game-winning 3-pointer. “We tried to get an off-ball screen for me, but Cole kinda got a double team on him (and he) kicked it out to me and I saw the floor all one-on-one on one side, so I hit that between the legs step back and I was open, so I shot it and it went in.”
Spurlock finished with 31 points and five rebounds, while Hamilton led the Camels with 38 points and 16 boards. Both were named their team’s MVP.
“They hit a couple good shots there,” Russell said. “A couple of them banked in and they made a couple free throws and pulled away at the end. I’m happy with how hard our guys fought. … We got a little tired there at the end. I think both teams got tired, but it was a good game, a good atmosphere. Then it just became who made the shots at the end and they made a couple more than us … You know in that kind of game; you just hope things go your way and they didn’t.”
The Lions won despite getting out-rebounded 51-43, committing more turnovers (18 to 23) and being out-shot at the free-throw line (21-of-31 versus 11-of-18). However, Boyd County had a significant edge in 3-pointers (13 to six).
“We shot it pretty well at the end. In the beginning, some shots we usually hit weren’t falling, but we kept shooting,” Spurlock said.”
Anderson gave credit to his two players off the bench: Trey Holbrook and Alex Martin, but also his team’s grit.
“(In the) overtime, we had to change our defense in the front of it some,” Anderson said. “We went to some half-court trap stuff, trying to get them to shoot quick shots. I just really felt like in overtime we had a real will. A lot of teams would have given up down by four with under two minutes and we had a couple starters on the bench in foul trouble, (but) I just really appreciate their will to compete and find a way.”
Spurlock echoed that sentiment.
“I knew we didn’t come down here to lose,” he said. “I knew we had to fight back. They out-played us at the beginning, but we came right back. They weren’t going to out-play us in that overtime.”
BOYD CO. 25 16 26 17 13 13 — 110
CAMP. CO. 19 19 20 26 13 10 — 107
Boyd County (110)— Hicks 28, Spurlock 31, Ellis 11, Taylor 15, R. Holbrook 14, T. Holbrook 3, Martin 8. 3-pt FGs: 13 (Spurlock 13, Hicks 4, Taylor, R. Holbrook), FT: 11-18, Fouls: 25..
Campbell County (107) — Gross 20, Jackson 24 , Smith 4, Hamilton 38, Weinel 2, Hill 2, Sorgenfrei 4, Combs 11. 3-pt FGs: 6 (Gross 4, Jackson, Hamilton), FT: 21-31. Fouls: 16.