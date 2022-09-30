CANNONSBURG Boyd County athletic director Pete Fraley had an extra gift for the volleyball team to close out the Senior Night festivities.
Fraley unveiled the 2021 16th Region Tournament championship banner to the current title holders. The Lions look primed to hang another one this season.
“It’s been our goal all season to get back or be better than we were last year,” Boyd County coach Katee Neltner said. “Obviously, it includes a district championship and a region title. I think that has been our motivation all year.”
Boyd County celebrated its seven seniors before its rivalry district match with Ashland. The Lions repeatedly turned stout defense into high-powered offense to sweep the Volleycats, 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-15) on Thursday night.
Unofficially, senior Emma Sparks recorded seven kills. Taylor Bartrum led the team with eight and Carly Mullins added four. Aly Caldwell had 11 assists.
The defense kept points alive. It allowed Boyd County extra chances to score the point.
Neltner calls herself a defense coach and that aspect of the game is what she digs the most.
“I was a defensive player,” Neltner said. “It’s the one thing we preach. I have the hitters and I have the skill in the front row but the thing that sets Boyd County apart is the way we play defense. We practice defense.”
Boyd County improved its record to 13-0 inside the region this year. Ashland had won 12 of its last 13 matches. The Volleycats have only two matches where they did post at least one set win. Both were against the Lions.
Boyd County (25-3) bolted out to a 5-0 lead in the first set. The margin increased to 20-9 after libero Lyndsey Ekers got her hands up in front of her face to dig out a rocket shot from Ashland’s Khia Robinson. The ball went back to the front row, and it resulted in a kill for Bartrum.
“Lyndsey is a brute,” Neltner said. “She is just an athlete. She is the very definition of that with her effort and attitude. She is invincible. She will give 110% for this team no matter what.”
The Volleycats held one brief lead at 2-1 in the second set, but the Lions quickly found breathing room. Ashland (21-6) kept it close until late in the stanza.
A Robinson kill shrank the deficit to 18-14, but the Lions rattled off six straight points, including a pair of aces from Sparks to pull away for a 2-0 lead.
The Volleycats trailed by just one point early in the third and final set. Bartrum and Mullins followed with four straight kills and the Lions would never relinquish the advantage the rest of the way.
Robinson’s four kills led Ashland. Sophie Suman added two. Emma Slone and Olivia Hutchinson each had a kill. Grace Clark dished out six assists.
“We were off tonight,” Ashland coach Phillip Caudill said. “Hats off to Boyd County. They created a tough environment to play in tonight.”
